Al Jazeera Exposed Nothing New about Hasina’s ‘Gangster Regime’

What the Media should expose is the Capitalist Democracy – the Hotbed of such Gangsters

Al Jazeera network’s Investigative Unit has claimed to expose Hasina regime’s grand political corruption through a series of covert recordings (“All the Prime Minister’s Men”, aljazeera.com, 1 February 2021). The documentary revealed how a network of gangs close to PM Hasina is colluding with the security forces and paramilitary units of Bangladesh to abduct rivals and earn millions in bribes in exchange for state contracts. The documentary secretly films the convicted brothers of the present Bangladesh Army chief admitting to using the notorious Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and the police for their own protection and to act as their “thugs”.

The fact of the matter is that this news of political corruption by Hasina’s gangster regime is not something surprising for the people in Bangladesh. When the facts are such open-secrets, it is not ground-breaking to attempt to ‘reveal’ them, and the only reason for the agitation in the media and the social media is because the ‘muzzled’ local media cannot even mention these names or activities. The real role of the news media should be to inform the people that which they are not aware of and guide them to the right directions when the people are in crisis. But, neither Al Jazeera and nor our local mainstream media have unmasked the real masterminds, the Western Colonialists, who are continuously giving backing to Hasina’s criminal regime. Being an integral part of Western Capitalist civilization, these media outlets will never expose the Colonialists and their vicious agendas. These Colonialists have continued shaped the political landscape of all the Muslim countries since the destruction of the Khilafah (Caliphate) in 1924. They have been imposing puppet criminal regimes like Awami League and BNP to continue their hegemony in our lands. When one criminal regime loses trust and the people strive to overthrow them, these mainstream media take the credit by discrediting the regime. They only pave the way for another criminal regime in this manner to hide the corrupt Capitalist system that creates and sustains these criminals. So, if these news media claim to be honest and sincere, they should expose these Colonialist masterminds. They must call upon the people to challenge the western dominance by abandoning their rotten Capitalist Democracy, the root of all evil.

O Sincere Officers in the Bangladesh Army!

How can you lead lives of honor and integrity when you give leadership to the mafia chief of yours and other sell-out generals? They exist to serve the Kafir colonialists only by protecting their puppets in our lands. The colonialists will keep this thuggish civilian and military leadership alive just to ensure their hegemony. They are killing your spirit of protecting the Ummah by sending you also into the dark alley of corruption and intimidation, like what they did with the police force. Many of your fellow officers who were once honest have now become the black-dressed henchmen (RAB) of this thuggish regime. With every passing day, you are losing credibility in front of the Ummah for your role at home and abroad. This regime has pushed you into making friendship with the neighboring Mushrik enemy India, which was behind the slaughtering of your brothers at Pilkhana. They have made you a mercenary force for the colonialists to fight their war in the so-called UN Peacekeeping Missions. They are systematically turning you into a corrupt apparatus of the regime so that the people start to hate you. Also, they are tearing apart your spirit of waging Jihad for the sake of Allah (swt) by making you the slavish force of the West.

O Officers! Take heed to the call of Hizb ut Tahrir. The reward that you receive now for your obedience to these enemies of Allah (swt), will be a means of great humiliation and misery in front of Allah Al-Haseeb (The Reckoner) on the Day of Judgment. Is there no one amongst you who can say ‘enough is enough’ and throw away these thugs into the dustbin of history for Allah’s sake? Join your hand with the truthful party Hizb ut Tahrir and give her your material support (Nusrah) to uproot the Western-backed Capitalist Democracy from our land for good and reestablish the promised second Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided Caliphate) on the way of Prophethood. Allah (swt) says:

[يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا اسْتَجِيبُوا لِلَّهِ وَلِلرَّسُولِ إِذَا دَعَاكُمْ لِمَا يُحْيِيكُمْ]

“O you who have believed, respond to Allah and the Messenger when he calls you to that which gives you life. [Surah Al-Anfaal: 24].

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Bangladesh

Press Release

23 Jumada II 1442 – Friday, 5th February 2021

No: 16/1442