Agreement of Al-Burhan and Al-Hilu is one of the Episodes of the International Conflict Over the Negotiation File And a Cunning against the People of the Country

Al-Burhan and Al-Hilu signed, in Juba, on Sunday, 28/03/2021, the Declaration of Principles between the Transitional Government and the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N) and from what was stated in this declaration: [(2-2): The right of the peoples of the regions of Sudan to manage their affairs through decentralization or federalism], and [(2-3): the establishment of a civil, democratic federal state in Sudan, wherein, the freedom of religion, the freedom of belief and religious practices and worship shall be guaranteed to all Sudanese people by separating the identities of culture, religion, ethnicity and religion from the state. And the state shall not adopt official religion], and [Personal status laws must be based on religion, custom, and beliefs in a manner that does not conflict with basic rights].

This Declaration comes about six months after the agreement that Prime Minister Hamdok signed with Al-Hilu in Addis Ababa on Friday, 04/09/2020, which included: “The provision for separating religion from the state in the constitution – the right to self-determination and freedom of belief must be respected- the state may not adopt an official religion” (Anadolu Agency), an agreement that showed the military component that it did not accept it when it was signed, where member of the Sovereign Council Kabashi described the agreement as: “the bid of those who do not possess to those who do not deserve” (Alyoum Al-Tali, 08/11/2020), so how the situation has changed now, so Al-Burhan is possessing, and Al-Hilu is deserving?!

We in Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Sudan want to clarify the following facts:

First: Since the beginning of the transition period, the file of so-called peace has been a battleground for conflict between the two parties of government; America’s military who are in control, and the British embassy’s civilians, who play the role of “stuntman” on the stage, and feed on crumbs, as the US envoy had ordered that the so-called peace only come through the Juba gate, and this made it easier for the military to tighten their grip on this file! In the context of the struggle between the poles of old colonialism (Britain) and modern colonialism (America), signing Al-Burhan and Al-Hilu on the declaration of principles comes to withdraw the file from Hamdok, and cause the military to re-hold this file.

Second: since the armies of the British colonialists entered Sudan, and to this day, Sudan has been ruled by secularism; separation of religion from the state, as all the successive legislations, laws, and constitutions stemmed from the will of the people and the majority, even during the defunct regime, but people adhere to the rulings of Islam in matters of marriage, divorce and inheritance; the so-called Personal Status Law. However, the Kafir West also wants to change this in order to dry up the rulings of Islam in the last aspect of life, so that nothing remains to indicate that Islam is a system of life, and this explains the talk concerning personal status in point (2-3) of this declaration. Those who carry out the will of the Kafir colonialist, and pass on his crimes, are Al-Burhan, Hamdok and Al-Hilu and their like!!

Third: Decentralized rule, including autonomy, or federalism is considered a weakening of the unity of the country, by dividing it into state-like regions, where the rulers of the provinces derive the authority of self-rule from the people of the region, and on top of that, it contradicts the Sharia ruling that the ruling system in Islam is nothing but a unity system, as narrated by Muslim on the authority of Abu Saeed al-Khudari, who said: The Messenger of Allah (saw) said:

«إِذَا بُويِعَ لِخَلِيفَتَيْنِ، فَاقْتُلُوا الْآخَرَ مِنْهُمَا».

“If two caliphs were given the pledge of allegiance; do kill the latter of them.”

Fourth: The so-called peace agreements are intended to tear the country apart! The separation of South Sudan under the same banner is not far from us, and also through it is intended to provoke hatred and malice among the people of Sudan through the idea of ​​quotas in ruling on the basis of tribe, region, or ethnicity,and it also generates more rebellion and carrying arms.

It is sad that our country is an arena for international conflict between the military, politicians, and leaders of armed movements, all linked to foreign embassies, implementing their agendas, conspiring against the country and people, are hostile to Islam and its systems, and sparing no effort to remove Shariah rulings from people’s lives.

O Muslims O People of Sudan:

These rulers are of the same clay; there is no difference between al-Burhan, Hamdok and al-Bashir, and they will remain whenever they finish one betrayal, they move to another, and you are able to change them. And the change will not be real, targeting the regime’s structure and not its head, and cutting the embassies’ strings that move the puppets on stage, except by adopting the great Islam, awareness of it, and working to bring it to power under the leadership of Hizb ut Tahrir. And that is happening by establishing the Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided Caliphate) on the method of the Prophethood, so be among the workers for the great duty.

[وَلْتَكُنْ مِنْكُمْ أُمَّةٌ يَدْعُونَ إِلَى الْخَيْرِ وَيَأْمُرُونَ بِالْمَعْرُوفِ وَيَنْهَوْنَ عَنِ الْمُنْكَرِ وَأُولَئِكَ هُمُ الْمُفْلِحُونَ]

“And let there be [arising] from you a nation inviting to [all that is] good, enjoining what is right and forbidding what is wrong, and those will be the successful.” [Al-i-Imran: 104]