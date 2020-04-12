Afghan Society between War, Unemployment, Hunger, Poverty, Coronavirus Crisis and Two Presidents!

According to the TOLO News, residents of Kabul city on Sunday, the 4th April 2020 criticized Afghan political leaders who remain locked in a standoff while the people are faced with “difficult times” in the country because of COVID-19. The people say they are struggling “to find food for survival,” but the leaders “worsen the situation” instead of finding solutions. “They don’t think about the nation, they think about their positions. Every day youths become martyred, they don’t think about that,” said Abdul Sami, an Imam of a mosque. “We don’t know what they (leaders) want. People are faced with misfortune. The coronavirus has broken out around the world. People want that the rulers calm down,” said Ahmad Fahim, a resident of Kabul city. “The high-profile political leaders should think about the people. Without any doubt, people are concerned about the political crisis rather than the coronavirus, said Mansoor Hadayat, an economic affairs analyst. The people blamed government officials for the spread of the coronavirus, war, unemployment and poverty.

The society is once again witnessing the crime of the Afghan leadership against its population. The Coronavirus crises opens again the eyes of the residents, that the puppet leaders don’t care about the well-being of the Ummah at all, but they are rather concerned with their own political power games. The population suffers from high insecurity, unemployment, hunger, poverty, etc., but neither of the “two presidents” pays attention to these crises.

The American invasion has turned the lives of the Ummah in a never-ending war. After more than a decade of systematically documenting the impact of the war on civilians, the UN found that in 2019 the number of civilian casualties had surpassed 100,000. “Almost no civilian in Afghanistan has escaped being personally affected in some way by the ongoing violence,” Tadamichi Yamamoto, the UN Special Representative for Afghanistan and head of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), said. Also, the unemployment frustrates the pure afghan people. According to the International Labor Organization (ILO), findings by different organizations show the rate of unemployment in Afghanistan is between 25 percent and 30 percent and they indicate that Afghanistan has the highest number of unemployed work force in the world. Further according to the World Food Program (WFP) more than half the Afghan population lives below the national poverty line.

This is only a part of the cruel reality of this country. In addition, the Corona Crises and the Quarantine cause fear by the people from an enormous economic blow and extinction by hunger. There are thousands of families who earn their living from their daily work. These people are now wondering what to eat during the Quarantine. However, the leaders, wearing face masks and gloves, sit in the presidential palace and prescribe that the population should take the quarantines seriously in order to combat the spread of the virus. But the Ummah is not sleeping. The Ummah sees how it is repeatedly abandoned by the traitors of Islam and complains loudly and fearlessly about them. The Ummah screams and cries for a sincere leader. A leader who will not let his people down. A Leader who see their protection as his highest priority.

After the presidential election, one old Afghan man said to Aljazeera: “We can only pray to God to save us from this situation.” Now the time has come like never before that the Ummah stands up for these helpless people, for this people who cannot make reserve purchases to stay at home and protect themselves from the virus, for this people who worry day and night whether their children will have anything to eat tomorrow where the others are busy with reasserting their body defenses to be strong for the case they will get infected, For this people who desperately asking for a solution from Allah (swt), so that they are finally redeemed by leaders who lock these helpless people at home during the epidemic without thinking about whether they have something to eat or not and the rulers sit comfortably and fed up in their palaces. «لَيَنْتَقِضَنَّ عُرَى الْإِسْلَامِ عُرْوَةٌ عُرْوَةٌ، فَكُلَّمَا انْتَقَضَتْ عُرْوَةٌ تَشَبَّثَ النَّاسُ بِالَّتِي تَلِيهَا، فَأَوَّلُهُنَّ نَقْضًا الْحُكْمُ، وَآخِرُهُنَّ الصَّلَاةُ» “Verily, the knots of Islam will be undone one by one. Whenever one knot is lost then the people grabbed onto the one which came after it. The first of these knots will be the Ruling and the last will be the Salah.” [Reported by At-Tabaraani]

