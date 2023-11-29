Absurd and Baseless Fabrications against Hizb ut Tahrir:Hizb ut Tahrir Strictly Abides by the Shariah Method for the Establishment of the Khilafah, which Forbids the Hizb from Material, Militant Actions. The Attempt to Link Hizb ut Tahrir with Terrorism is Nothing But Lies and Propaganda!

On 26 November 2023, a Jang Newspaper report quoted unnamed sources as claiming that Hizb ut Tahrir (HT), the largest Islamic political party in the Islamic World, and with a well-known history of non-violence, had formed an alliance with the Tehreek e Taliban-Pakistan (TTP,) aimed at increasing terrorist activities in Pakistan. The security agency sources behind this news must realize that they are making a mockery of both their abilities and intelligence, by passing off such ridiculous fabrication, as credible news. As for the Jang Group that published this fabrication, its journalists have violated the basic principles of professional journalism by neglecting journalistic ethics, such as verifying the news and taking the opinion of the slandered party. By doing so, they themselves have called into question their own journalistic credentials and integrity. Of course, there is also a question mark over the editorial policy and oversight of the newspaper, because such blatant fabrication must be flagged by the newspaper itself, before a publishing a reputation-damaging report.

Hizb ut Tahrir strongly rejects linking its political and intellectual struggle to militancy as ridiculous, absurd and baseless propaganda. Hizb ut Tahrir has made it abundantly clear in hundreds of press releases, pamphlets, booklets and other publications, during the last twenty-two years of the so-called “War on Terror,” that war between Muslims is essentially a case of Fitnah.

It has made clear that war between Muslims, from a pure Shariah jurisprudential perspective, does not even fall under the ambit of Jihad against the kuffar to raise the Word of Allah (swt), as the highest. Both the Pashtun tribes and Pakistan’s armed forces are the strength of the Muslims, who unified their ranks and defeated the superpower Soviet Union. It is the implementation of US policies for the region which is causing Muslim blood to flow in the tribal areas and Pakistan.

Hizb ut Tahrir, in its booklet “The Methodology of Hizb ut Tahrir,” has clearly explained Hizb ut Tahrir’s methodology for the re-establishment of the Khilafah (Caliphate) on the Method of Prophethood, with detailed Shariah evidences. Hizb believes in intellectual and political struggle for the establishment of the Khilafah (Caliphate). It considers it haram for itself to take up arms for the establishment of the Khilafah (Caliphate) state. This stance of the Hizb is derived from the Seerah of the Messenger of Allah (saw), in which the Messenger of Allah (saw) did not allow Muslims to take up arms during the Meccan period, when he (saw) was not in authority, governance and power. This was despite of the fact that the kuffar of Makkah had started inflicting severe atrocities on the Companions (ra), in which Companions (ra) even embraced martyrdom.

Hizb ut Tahrir believes that the Prophetic methodology for gaining power and authority is seeking Nussrah (material support) from the people of power, and not taking up arms itself. The Messenger of Allah (saw) presented himself to the Arab tribes for the establishment of an Islamic State, until the military commanders of the two tribes of Madinah, the Aus and the Khazraj, pledged allegiance to the Messenger of Allah (saw), for protection and prevention. They unconditionally submitted their power and strength to him (saw). It was only after the Second Bayah (Pledge of Aqabah) that the Messenger of Allah (saw) ordered the Muslims to migrate to Dar al-Islam. He (saw) himself entered Madinah as a ruler and laid the foundations of an Islamic State.

Hizb ut Tahrir’s stance on Jihad is clear. Today, Jihad is obligatory on Muslim armies because they are capable of fighting the Kuffar. It is obligatory upon Pakistan’s Armed Forces to mobilize against the entity of the Jews, and liberate all of Palestine. The officers and troops of the Pakistan Army must mobilize in support of their oppressed brothers and sisters of Gaza, by igniting the theatre of war against the enemy. Hizb ut Tahrir is running a political campaign aimed at reminding Pakistan’s armed forces of their Shariah duty towards their brothers and sisters of Gaza and Palestine. The political campaign is entitled, “Pakistan Army Mobilize and Liberate Palestine.” This demand is also being propagated through a social media campaign under the hashtag, #ArmiesToAqsa, and has been adopted by the Muslims of Pakistan on a large scale.

We demand that Pakistani government’s officials and agencies fulfill their Shariah responsibility of protecting Muslims. They must refrain from spreading lies about Hizb ut Tahrir. If they have any, it is upon them to present Shariah evidences to counter Hizb ut Tahrir’s stance based on the Noble Quran and Prophetic Sunnah. We remind the media that they must check with us our stance, before publishing any news about Hizb ut Tahrir. Hizb ut Tahrir can easily be contacted through our numerous social media accounts, or through our Shabab, whom the media personnel know well. In conclusion, we want to make clear to all that Hizb ut Tahrir has a 70-year history of proclaiming the word of truth in front of the tyrant rulers. Neither the dungeons of the rulers nor the martyrdom of our Shabab forced any compromise upon Hizb ut Tahrir. We have strictly adhered to the Shariah methodology to re-establish the Khilafah on the Method of Prophethood. InshaaAllah, the slander of the rulers about Hizb ut Tahrir will also not deter us from proclaiming the truth, and our clear stance on the issues of the Islamic Ummah. Granting the Ummah authority is the promise of Allah (swt), whilst the return of the Khilafah (Caliphate) on the Method of Prophethood is the glad tidings of the Messenger of Allah (saw). InshaaAllah, the Khilafah will be established soon, at a time that Allah (swt) determined to extend His Nasr (victory). The Messenger of Allah (saw) said, as narrated in Musnad Ahmad on the authority of Hudhayfah,

«…ثُمَّ تَكُونُ خِلَافَةً عَلَى مِنْهَاجِ النُّبُوَّةِ» “

…Then there will be a Khilafah (Caliphate) upon the Method of Prophethood.”

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Pakistan

Press Release

13 Jumada I 1445 – Monday, 27th November 2023

No: 22 / 1445