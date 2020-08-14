A New Afghan Setup based on Western Political Thought will be a Victory for the US, not Muslims

yet, the Bajwa-Imran Regime is Busily Facilitating this Colonialist Plan

Let the Muslims beware of the current steps on the path of the US plan for a new Afghan setup. On 7 August 2020, the US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, tweeted, “Productive call with Pakistani Foreign Minister, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, today about continued cooperation on Afghan peace and the importance of supporting regional stability. I look forward to advancing our shared goals and increasing partnership.”

However, those who have political awareness cannot be deceived by the hollow rhetoric of “Afghan peace” and “regional stability.” The silver-gilded chalice of Pompeo’s rhetoric contains the lethal poison of the colonialist plan for a new Afghan setup, founded on Western political thought. In the Muslim World, the greatest strategic interest of the West is the political structuring based on the sovereignty of humans, which includes the divisive notion of nation states, flawed legislation based on human sovereignty either through democracy of dictatorship, liberal social order based on corrupting Western freedoms, the exploitative capitalist economic system, the unjust laws of Western judiciary and a crippling foreign policy, circling within Western interests, emanating from Westphalian ideals.

In order to popularize its political structuring within the Islamic Ummah, the West is even willing to exploit Islamic terminologies. Historically, in order to secure this strategic interest, the British and French gradually withdraw their forces from the Muslim World, in the decades of the forties and fifties of the last century, successfully installing their system in the Muslim World. The continuation of the Western system in the Muslim World has not made them independent in their affairs, even after sixty or seventy years of independence. Today, the United States is employing the same colonialist method in Afghanistan. The US is ensuring that the Afghan resistance accept both power sharing with American agents in Afghanistan and Western political structuring by compromising the elucidated Deen of Islam. In order to facilitate the US plan, the rulers of Pakistan apply the “carrot and stick” policy against the Afghan resistance, in order to force them to sit on the negotiating table. Repeatedly, the current leadership of Pakistan, including the ISPR spokesperson, have taken credit for this ignoble role.

Indeed, the new Afghan set-up heralds grave danger for the Muslims. Why else would the enemies of Islam welcome the release of the “5000 dangerous militants” of the Afghan resistance? Why else are those who respond to the call of the implementation of Islam with bullets, Predator drones and B-52 bombers, so eager for “intra-Afghan dialogue” and ceasefire? Power sharing with American agents is the death blow to the dominance of Shariah. It provides victory for the US on tables of talks, which she could never achieve on the fields of battle. Regardless of good intentions, it amounts to betrayal of the blood of hundreds of thousands of martyrs, who shed their blood fighting foreign occupation in the last four decades. The US wants to trap Afghanistan in the web of its international order, so that it can lay the eggs of its private military and military within its belly, in the name of security assistance, and feed of its abundant mineral resources, in the name of foreign direct investment.

It is imperative for the Muslims of Pakistan and Afghanistan to reject the so-called “Afghan peace plan.” It is also imperative for the armed forces and intelligence of Pakistan to foil this colonialist plot, by providing Nussrah for re-establishing Khilafah (Caliphate) on the Method of Prophethood in Pakistan. Then, Pakistan and Afghanistan will become a single entity under Islam, having had centuries of Islamic, cultural and historical ties. And then the Khilafah can strengthen the Ummah as a whole, by moving for annexation with the Muslim Lands of the Middle East and Central Asia and beyond. This alone will pave the way for the liberation of Kashmir and Palestine, granting us success in this world and the Hereafter. Allah (swt) declared, يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا إِن تَنصُرُوا اللَّهَ يَنصُرْكُمْ وَيُثَبِّتْ أَقْدَامَكُمْ‏ “O You Who Believe! If you aid Allah, He will come to your aid and will establish your firm foothold.” [Muhammad 47:7]

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Pakistan

Tuesday, 21st Dhul Hijjah 1441 AH

11/08/2020 CE

No: 1441 / 87