A Delegation from Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah of Sudan Met with the Director of Customs Police and Deputy Police Director in Wadi Halfa

A delegation from Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah of Sudan headed by Ustadh Abdul-Azim Issa- Member of Hizb ut Tahrir, accompanied by Ustadh Bilal Ali – Member of Hizb ut Tahrir, and Issam Yusuf, and Abdullah Mahjoub, who are supporters of the party, have met in the first visit on Sunday 12/02/2023 with Brigadier General Sir Al-Khatam Ahmad Othman – Director of Wadi Halfa’s Customs Police.

Ustadh Abdul-Azim explained to the Director, after introducing the delegation, the purpose of the visit that Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah of Sudan had launched a campaign to combat drugs on SUNA News Agency on Sunday 22/1/2023, and that this campaign includes lectures, seminars, public talks, and meetings with state officials, each according to his expertise, and this campaign was organized in most of the Sudan states.

The head of the delegation also made it clear that the Jewish entity has a direct role in flooding Sudan with drugs, indicating the danger of normalization with this usurping entity. He concluded his message by saying that the radical solution to the drug problem and other problems that plague the country is to be treated according to the rules of the great Islamic Aqeedah (creed), that is implemented by the Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided Caliphate) state on the method of the Prophethood.

The Director of Customs Police praised the party’s actions, thanking the delegation for the purposeful visit, wishing the party success, and said that they will participate in any work that the party undertakes, Allah willing.

On the second visit, the delegation met Lieutenant Colonel Khalid Muhammad Ali – Deputy Director of the Wadi Halfa Local Police. After introducing the delegation, Ustadh Abdul-Azim explained what the party is doing in the framework of the party’s campaign to combat drugs. Abdul-Azim repeated what he said to the Wadi Customs Police Director. The Colonel praised the party and its initiative, and part of his statement was: “The fact that the party comes to us on this issue and delivers these publications to us, this means that it is a great party and “not weak””, and he hoped that the rest of the political parties in Sudan would follow the example of Hizb ut Tahrir, calling for holding a major seminar in the city. He said that he would communicate this matter to the brother, the police chief, who was not present at the time of the visit. In conclusion, he thanked the delegation and wished the party success in its work.

Ibrahim Othman (Abu Khalil)

Official Spokesman of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Sudan

Press Release

22 Rajab 1444 – Monday, 13th February 2023

No: HTS 1444 / 32

(Translated)