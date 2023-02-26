A Delegation from Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah of Sudan Meets the Director of the National Radio (Omdurman)

Within the framework of the campaign of Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah of Sudan to combat drugs, a delegation from the Hizb met, today, Sunday 02/19/2023, headed by Ustaadh Ibrahim Othman (Abu Khalil) – Official Spokesman of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Sudan, accompanied by Advocate Ahmad Abkar – member of the Hizb ut Tahrir Council in Wilayah of Sudan, and Ustaadh Abd al-Khaliq Abdun and Ibrahim Musharraf, members of the Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Sudan. The delegation met Mr. Osama Sharif – Director of National Radio (Omdurman), in the presence of professors, Salah Al-Tom – Former Director of Radio, and Yassin Ibrahim – Director of Programs Department of the National Authority for Radio and Television, and Muhammad al-Mahdi Hamed – Engineering Department of the National Radio.

After the welcome, the head of the delegation, Abu Khalil, introduced the delegation, then explained the campaign launched by Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Sudan at the Sudan News Agency (SUNA) to combat drugs on 01/22/2023, and that this visit comes within this campaign, indicating that the issue of drugs is not just dealers, drug dealers and drug users, but it is a modern-day war, falling under the so-called fifth generation wars with the intent of destroying societies by destroying the minds of young people.

Although the state involved in this war may not be known by the people, but the Jewish entity was obvious in being involved in flooding Sudan with drugs, and despite that, the government welcomes its delegations, rather it seeks to normalize relations with it, and this means that it is not serious about fighting drugs, and that it is not reliable in this war, so it is necessary to work to establish a principled state, which is the Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided Caliphate) State on the Method of the Prophethood, the promise of our Lord (swt) and the glad tidings of our Prophet (saw).

Then a broad discussion took place, in which everyone participated, appreciating the role of the Hizb in this great work, and it was agreed with the brother, the radio director, to pursue further communication.

Ibrahim Othman (Abu Khalil)

Official Spokesman of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Sudan

Press Release

28 Rajab 1444 – Sunday, 19th February 2023

No: HTS 1444 / 34

(Translated)