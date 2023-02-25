A Delegation from Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah of Sudan Met the Director of the General Department for Drug Control and his Assistants

Today, Sunday, 19/02/2023, a delegation from Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah of Sudan, headed by Ustadh Nasir Ridha Muhammad Othman – Head of the Central Communications Committee of Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah of Sudan, accompanied by Advocate Ahmad Abkar – Member of the Committee of Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah of Sudan, and Ustadh Abdul Qadir Abdul Rahman – Member of the Central Communications Committee / Wilayah of Sudan, have met with the Director of the General Department for Drug Control, in the presence of the Director of the Media Department, the Director of the Technical Department, and the Director of the Operations Department.

After welcoming the delegation, the head of the delegation, Ustadh Nasir, gave a brief introduction to Hizb ut Tahrir, and introduced the members of the delegation. Then he explained that the visit comes within the framework of the campaign organized by Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah of Sudan to combat drugs, which it launched through a press conference at the Sudan News Agency (SUNA) on 22/1/2023, which includes seminars, lectures, addresses, and meetings with state officials, each according to his specialty. This is to hold responsibility for both the family and the state that bears the greatest burden, but it is negligent in this role, but rather seeks normalization with the Jewish entity, and welcomes its delegations, at a time when this entity floods Sudan with drugs; it does not consider it just trade, but rather it is intended to destroy society, especially the segment of the youth, who is depended on them for real change. Drugs – are considered among the modern wars or the so-called fifth generation wars.

And that the radical solution to eradicate drugs and other unlawful things is only by working to establish the Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided Caliphate) on the method of the Prophethood.

After that, the Director of the General Department for Drug Control spoke, appreciating the role of Hizb ut Tahrir in this dangerous issue, and congratulating its campaign to combat drugs, and said: “You are the first political party to meet us,” and that they have no objection to participating in any work that the party organizes. He demanded that the Hizb holds a conference on the issue of drugs, and said that they would participate in it with their expertise in fighting drugs.

