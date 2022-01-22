A Delegation from Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah of Sudan Condolences to the Leader Abdul Rasoul Al-Nur

Saturday, 8/1/2022, a delegation from Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah of Sudan led by Sheikh Nassir Ridha Muhammad Othman, Head of the Central Communications Committee, accompanied by Ustaadh Ibrahim Othman (Abu Khalil), the Official spokesman of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah of Sudan, and Ust. Abdullah Hussein, Coordinator of the Central Communications Committee, the delegation offered condolences for the late Abd al-Rasoul al-Nur, the former governor of Kordofan, and a leader of the National Umma Party, at the family’s home in Omdurman. The delegation met the leaders of the Umma Party, the sons of the deceased and his family.

The deceased had a good interaction with Hizb ut Tahrir, and he responded to the party’s invitations, events and forums, and participated in the various Shabab’s events.

The deceased kept contact with the party officials, dealing with them with mutual respect, listening to them, and accepting advice. One day in the year 2019, after responding to a Ramadan Iftar invitation set up by the party, he wrote kind words about the party and its workers, written in golden letters.

Oh Allah, forgive him and have mercy on him and place him in the vastness of your gardens and honor his home and expand his entrance and wash him with water, snow and hail and purify him from sins as a white garment is purified of filth, and accept him with you, O Lord of the worlds. We reiterate our condolences to his family, brothers and loved ones.

[إِنَّا لِلَّهِ وَإِنَّا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعُونَ]

“Surely to Allah we belong and to Him we will ˹all˺ return” [TMQ Surah Al-Baqarah: 156]

Ibrahim Othman (Abu Khalil)

Official Spokesman of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Sudan

Press Release

7 Jumada II 1443 – Monday, 10th January 2022

No: HTS 1443 / 16

(Translated)