A Conservative Kemalism has Emerged from “Century of Turkey”

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, regarding the “Century of Turkey” vision document, which is planned to be the main slogan of the 2023 elections and includes new programs and goals for the second century of Turkey, announced at the Ankara Sports Hall with a large participation meeting. In his speech, in which he said that he left explaining the “vision” projects to the election process, President Erdogan described the “spirit and philosophy of the vision of the century of Turkey” in 16 titles. (Agencies 28.10.2022)

Comment:

There is a very common idom in Turkish: “the mountain gave birth to a mouse”.This is said when the expectations are not met.

Indeed, this statement coincides exactly with the political profile of President Erdogan. Because Erdogan, who has been in power for almost twenty years, has encouraged Muslims who support him with the expectation of an Islamic life and who think that a step towards the Caliphate will be taken in 2023, to glorify the secular republic at the end of the day. Similar to the hollow slogans such as “New Turkey”, “The world is bigger than 5” and “Turkey’s Economic Model” that were put forward in the distant and recent periods before this, conservative Kemalism also emerged from the vision of the “Century of Turkey”. As the essence of Islamic ideas is not read in the spirit of the vision in question, the emphasis on republic and democracy dominates the content of the vision, especially the praise of Mustafa Kemal, which is at the very beginning of the promotional video! Already, the introduction of the vision document is dated as the 99th anniversary of the Republic. The choice of the anniversary does not require an explanation about the rottenness of the marketed product. The titles such as efficiency, sustainability, strength, stability, science and communication, published in sixteen titles, consist of abstract and material goals that do not coincide with the truth of proper development.

However, the motto of 2023 ” “Century of Turkey” shows that the AK Party’s vision is narrow and low. Because the goal of the “Century of Turkey” is to accept being trapped in the Sykes-Picot borders drawn by the colonial infidels, it means to destroy the intellectual, political, economic and military power of the Islamic Ummah. To claim that such a narrow and low-vision project, devoid of an ideology and carrying a universal message, will make a mark on the next century is nothing more than selling dreams to Muslims. Then, what has the Republic and democracy given to Muslims and humanity in the past century other than mischief and cruelty, so that it can give something good in the next century!

In fact, what is happening is that President Erdogan is trying to revive the secular republic, which has miraculously survived for almost a century with deception and cruelty, and is now beginning to collapse from the bottom up, with big words. He is trying to distance Muslims from the idea of a Caliphate by telling the lie that the Republic is a continuation of the Ottoman Empire.

However, no matter what President Erdogan and other defenders of the republic do, no matter what promises they make, no matter what project they announce, they will not be able to prolong the life of the republic, which is an illusion, because it is contrary to the nature of the mind to think that an outdated system established despite the faith of the Muslim people can survive for another century.

The next century will definitely be the century of Islam and the century of the Caliphate. Because humanity, which is drowning in the darkness of unbelief, is in need of a Caliphate today more than ever. The issue is only a matter of Muslims standing up and embracing their religion again and showing their will.

(وَقُلْ جَٓاءَ الْحَقُّ وَزَهَقَ الْبَاطِلُؕ اِنَّ الْبَاطِلَ كَانَ زَهُوقاً)

“And declare, “The truth has come and falsehood has vanished. Indeed, falsehood is bound to vanish.” [Surah Al-Isra: 81]

Muhammed Emin Yıldırım