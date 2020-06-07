57 years of Self-rule and We are Still in Disarray

On 1st June, each year Kenya celebrates the Madaraka Day, the day which is usually packed with entertainment and documentaries that highlight Kenya’s culture and development milestones in since Kenya attained self-governance from the British colonialists. Unlike previous years, this year’s celebrations were held at State House, Nairobi due to the Covid-19 pandemic which calls for social distancing.

Comment:

Madaraka is the Swahili word for ‘power’ and therefore June 1st is celebrated nationally to commemorate the day that Kenya ‘took’ power and attained internal self-rule in from the British colonialists. On 27 May 1963 the founding father of Kenya, Jomo Kenyatta paused:

“We shall build a country where every citizen may develop his talents to the full, restricted only by the larger aim we have of building a fair society. There will be no privileges for any minority. Equally, we shall see that no member of any group undergoes discrimination or oppression at the hands of the majority.”

This elusive promise turned into a mere dust from the early beginning of Jomo Kenyatta’s administration where the country was seen plunging into political assassination, political betrayal and massive corruption among the series of pressing problems. The clamor for change was heard again this time the change of the constitution! Kenya’s 1963 independence constitution which was based on the standard “Lancaster House template” used for the former British colonies in Africa, was subject to early amendments, and was replaced in 1969. In 2010, the constitution was re-written in an exercise carried out with pomp and loss of public money but the country still witnessed endemic poverty, poor education, deterioration of health services, and tribal clashes. The vivid situation is the how the state marks the 57 years of self-rule with its soaring healthcare system at the time of Covid-19 Pandemic.

While many naive citizens believe the concept of independence was good since colonialists are the genesis of Kenya’s misfortunes, indeed they failed to understand that the idea of ‘independence’ was also colonial. Being independent nor self-ruling did not mean Kenya did liberate itself from claws of colonialism which actually changed only its colours from white to black. In other words, the British colonialists pretended to exit through the door but returned through the window via their agents Comprador Bourgeoisie (indigenous rulers)! The one who was the cause of Kenyan problems now arrogated himself the role of solution provider. Naturally, it was expected that problems will continue to be encountered even after Kenya attained independence.

The Kenyan society requires an ideology that will change society drastically. What makes Kenya fail to solve basic problems of the public is because of relying on a colonialist Capitalist ideology which is based on the human mind and not on revelation from Allah (swt). In reality, with profound Islamic ideology, fifty-seven years is ample time to achieve great success. Greeter achievements were achieved within a short span of time by the true leaders who implemented Islam through an Independents state of Khilafah. The state which had a fully decision making unlike the currents ‘developing states’ which are still taken hostage by their colonial masters. Here is Umar bin Khattab the second Khalifah, who only for twelve and a half years of his rule, attained great success in various fields like economy whereby he allocated salaries to the destitute in society so that they do not beg. Definitely, his rule relied on Islam to make him achieve such success. Therefore, the solution is only from a state that implements Islam which is an ideology that has solutions from the Creator who knows well the life of mankind more than anyone else. Allah Ta’ala says: أَلَا يَعْلَمُ مَنْ خَلَقَ وَهُوَ اللَّطِيفُ الْخَبِيرُ “Should not He who has created know? And He is the Most Kind and Courteous, all aware of everything” [Al-Mulk 67:14]

Shabani Mwalimu

Media Representative of Hizb ut Tahrir in Kenya