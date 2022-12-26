When will the Muslims Learn that Alliance with the Kuffar is Haram and will only end in Betrayal

On the 3rd of December, the Guardian revealed that Afghan nationals who were promised resettlement to the UK nearly a year ago are facing torture and death while they wait for a response from the British government, the Observer can reveal.

Not one person has been accepted and evacuated from Afghanistan under the Home Office’s Afghan citizens’ resettlement scheme (ACRS), launched in January, prompting claims that ministers are showing a “toxic combination of incompetence and indifference”. The scheme was intended to help Afghans who worked for, or were affiliated with, the British government – including its embassy staff and British Council teachers – and all of whom face severe harm at the hands of the Taliban.

Meanwhile, figures show that there are only between five and eight members of staff working on the scheme in the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office – the department administering the ACRS – compared with 540 who were working on the Ukraine schemes earlier this year. Sources said there was “no sense that Afghanistan is any kind of priority”.

Comment:

These treacherous actions by the colonialist Western nations against the Muslims is nothing to be surprised about.

Allah (swt) clearly warns the believers about the Haram involved in aligning ourselves with the non-believers;

(يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا لَا تَتَّخِذُوا الْيَهُودَ وَالنَّصَارَ‌ى أَوْلِيَاءَ بَعْضُهُمْ أَوْلِيَاءُ بَعْضٍ وَمَن يَتَوَلَّهُم مِّنكُمْ فَإِنَّهُ مِنْهُمْ)

“O those who believe, do not take Jews or Christians as friends (for) they are friends among themselves. And whoever has a friendship with them is one of them.” [TMQ 5:51].

The warning of Allah (swt) is a clear one. Muslims should never think that they will have a good result when they put their trust in the enemies of Allah (swt). They will always find themselves betrayed, used, and abused. The will of the non-Muslims will only ever be to serve the interest of their own agenda, and destroy the interest of Islam. The Afghan Muslims found themselves in the same situation as the Indian Muslims who sided with the British in colonial India, the same as any of the Palestinian Muslims who expect a two-state cooperation with so-called ‘Israel’. They will lose in this life and the Next. We urge Muslims to refer to Allah (swt) for the measure of their relationships and never deviate in the trusting guidance of the Quran and the Sunnah.

Imrana Mohammad

Member of the Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir