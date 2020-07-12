Uighurs: China’s Cultural Genocide

Rights campaigners are calling for a United Nations investigation into China’s treatment of the country’s Uighur Muslims, following reports of forced sterilisations of women.

Beijing has also been accused of overseeing oppressive surveillance, brutal internment camps and physical and psychological torture of ethnic Uighurs, but has denied any wrongdoing. (Source: The Week)

Comment:

Allah Almighty revealed, وَمَا لَكُمْ لَا تُقَاتِلُونَ فِي سَبِيلِ اللَّهِ وَالْمُسْتَضْعَفِينَ مِنَ الرِّجَالِ وَالنِّسَاءِ وَالْوِلْدَانِ الَّذِينَ يَقُولُونَ رَبَّنَا أَخْرِجْنَا مِنْ هَٰذِهِ الْقَرْيَةِ الظَّالِمِ أَهْلُهَا وَاجْعَل لَّنَا مِن لَّدُنكَ وَلِيًّا وَاجْعَل لَّنَا مِن لَّدُنكَ نَصِيرًا “And what is [the matter] with you that you fight not in the cause of Allah and [for] the oppressed among men, women, and children who say, “Our Lord, take us out of this city of oppressive people and appoint for us from Yourself a protector and appoint for us from Yourself a helper?” [An-Nisa:75]

This is horrific. Like Bosnia in the 90s, hapless Muslims face genocide in East Turkistan at the hands of the Chinese communist government, like Bosnia, the Islamic Ummah can only watch this barbarity in the 21st century unfold.

Despite repeatedly proclaiming their unmitigated opposition to genocide after world war II, Trump’s agreeing with Xi, to the persecution camps betrayed the US’ insincerity, the suffering of Muslims is merely leverage for their political aims. While the UK’s different treatment of Hong Kongers, with Johnson’s offer of “a path to British citizenship” compared to the Uighurs who have to make do with Raab’s “expressions of concern” shows there are calculations more important than standing against genocide, justice and human rights. And yet, what is even more tragic is the reaction of so-called Muslim leaders’ – either complicit silence or tacit support for the genocide in East Turkistan. All for economic benefit.

Every single Believer can see, the horror that Muslims face every moment of every day, across the world. East Turkistan sadly isn’t the only horror we face. There’s Myanmar, Kashmir, India, Sri Lanka, Syria, Palestine, Yemen. The West would never have tolerated even a tenth of this inhumanity and injustice. We are not allowed to fight back. In some European countries, to express opposition to colonialism and the cruelty of their foreign policies is considered ‘terrorism’. China, like other colonial powers, terrorises the whole region. No country in Asia, not even larger countries like India can stand up to China’s rapacious aggression and cruelty.

Only the Khilafah (Caliphate) upon the method of Rasulullah ﷺ can shield against terrorist states like China and regain true liberation for all the whole Islamic Ummah and our lands. True imaan in the Aqeedah of Islam demands action. The Ummah, in particular those with power within the Ummah must move, to establish the authentic Daulah of Islam, for Allah’s sake. For the good of humankind, we must abandon falsehood, jahilliyyah, kufr and taghut and embrace justice, enlightenment and life.

يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا اسْتَجِيبُوا لِلَّهِ وَلِلرَّسُولِ إِذَا دَعَاكُمْ لِمَا يُحْيِيكُمْ وَاعْلَمُوا أَنَّ اللَّهَ يَحُولُ بَيْنَ الْمَرْءِ وَقَلْبِهِ وَأَنَّهُ إِلَيْهِ تُحْشَرُونَ

“O you who have believed, respond to Allah and to the Messenger when he calls you to that which gives you life. And know that Allah intervenes between a man and his heart and that to Him you will be gathered.” [Al-Anfal:24]

Muhammad Hamzah