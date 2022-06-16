Two July Conferences on Indian and Zionist Oppression Organised by Hizb ut Tahrir / Britain

Peace is far out of reach for the Muslims of Palestine and Kashmir. Both are subject to daily inhumane treatment at the hands of an occupying force, driven by extreme nationalist ideology. Now Muslims all over India are bearing the brunt of the spiteful Hindutva mobs, just as Palestinian Muslims have suffered at the hands of the Zionists for decades. The recent attack on the honour of RasulAllah (saw) by Indian politicians demonstrates the extent of Hindutva hate preaching against Islam and the Muslims.

The two parallels are shocking in their generalities and details. Both are the product of British colonial adventurism, both are built on the shallowest of nationalist thinking, and both are ignored, if not sanctioned, by the leaders of the world, including the rulers of Muslim lands in the immediate vicinity.

Hizb ut Tahrir / Britain will organise two conferences, in London and Birmingham, to highlight the extent of the current oppression, expose and refute the intellectual foundations which unite and drive the oppressors in their tyrannical quest, and demonstrate the Islamic solution to both, which will be implemented by the second Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided Caliphate) soon, in sha Allah.

It was narrated that the Messenger of Allah (blessings and peace of Allah be upon him) said:

«عِصَابَتَانِ مِنْ أُمَّتِي أَحْرَزَهُمَا اللَّهُ مِنْ النَّارِ عِصَابَةٌ تَغْزُو الْهِنْدَ وَعِصَابَةٌ تَكُونُ مَعَ عِيسَى ابْنِ مَرْيَمَ عَلَيْهِمَا السَّلَام»

“There are two groups of my ummah whom Allah will protect from the Fire: a group who will conquer India, and a group who will be with ‘Eesaa ibn Maryam (peace be upon him).”

Friday, 10th June 2022

