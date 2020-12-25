The System of Government in Kyrgyzstan must be Islamic!

On December 11, Radio Svoboda Kyrgyzstan reported: “The deputies of the Jogorku Kenesh adopted at once in the second and third readings the bill on holding a referendum on the choice of the form of government.

On December 9, the bill, which caused controversial opinions in society, was passed in parliament in the first reading. Some deputies have repeatedly noted that when the bill was passed, the regulations were violated. Defenders of the same document refute the accusations of violations”.

Comment:

After another coup in the country, deputies in Kyrgyzstan began a struggle for power and reworking the constitution to suit their interests. A lot of noise was raised over the amendments to the country’s fundamental law – the Constitution. Fuel is added to the fire by the fact that the MPs who presented the draft of the new Constitution are hiding the source and author of the draft law.

If today, in parliament, the power is in the hands of the deputies, who by a majority can accept or reject bills and control the executive bodies, then new amendments to the country’s constitution expand the powers of the president. Thus, the president will be not only the head of the state, but will lead the executive branch, determine the domestic and foreign policy of the state himself, without the approval of the parliament. He will be able to be elected twice for a five-year term, and determine the structure and composition of the government.

A presidential or parliamentary system of government, this is what the powers in Kyrgyzstan, as well as in most countries of the world, including on the lands of Muslims, are arguing about. The president, parliament, republic – these are systems invented by a person to govern the people in the state. At the heart of these systems, a man himself is a legislator, and he issues and repeals the laws that are implemented over the people.

Muslims are basically forbidden from practicing these forms of government. For Muslims, as well as for all humankind, the only correct decision will be the decision of Allah, and this is the Islamic system of government of the Khilafah (Caliphate). Establishing a ah (caliph) is the responsibility of all Muslims. The Sunnah and the unanimity of the Messenger’s companions ﷺ serve as an evidence of the obligatory of giving an oath to a Khaleefah (caliph). A hadith narrated from Abdullah ibn Umar says: “I heard the Messenger of Allah ﷺ said:«مَنْ خَلَعَ يَدًا مِنْ طَاعَةٍ لَقِيَ اللَّهَ يَوْمَ الْقِيَامَةِ لَا حُجَّةَ لَهُ وَمَنْ مَاتَ وَلَيْسَ فِي عُنُقِهِ بَيْعَةٌ مَاتَ مِيتَةً جَاهِلِيَّةً» “The one who departs from obedience, he will meet on the Day of Judgment with Allah without justification, and the one who died without an oath, he died the death of times ignorance” (narrated by Imam Muslim).

In this hadith, the Prophet ﷺ said about the obligation for every Muslim to have an oath to the ruler, and the Khaleefah is the legitimate ruler in Islam. The Khaleefah swears to rule according to the laws of Allah, and the people swear to him in submission. Since we have no today the Khaleefah who rules according to the laws of Allah and the state that implements Shariah, Muslims become obliged to give an oath to a Khaleefah. After the death of Prophet ﷺ, the Sahaba, postponing the burial of the Prophet ﷺ for three days and two nights, worked to give bayah to a new ruler. The ruler of the Muslims was Abu Bakr (ra), after him Umar (ra), then Uthman (ra) and so the Muslims chose a Khaleefah for themselves until the disbelieving colonizers destroyed the Islamic state and its system of government – the Khilafah (Caliphate). Since then, the Taghut system, a man-made system of government, has been implemented over Muslims.

Today, the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan argue about which system invented by a person would be better for life – parliamentary or presidential. Leave the controversy over man-made systems of government! This is evil and delusion!

Our Lord Allah! Who else but Allah knows why He created us, and how we should live!? He sent down to us the Qu’ran, the right guidance! Our Prophet Muhammad ﷺ left us his Sunnah, showed us how to build a state and how to govern it according to the laws of Allah.

The Muslims of Kyrgyzstan, and indeed all people around the world, are suffering from the implementation of the Taghut system. The time has come to dump the rotten Taghut system and re-establish Islamic rule. Join Hizb ut Tahrir’s work on the revival of the Righteous state of the Khilafah (Caliphate), founded by the method of Prophethood. Become Ansar, revive the Khilafah! This is the true path, the path of salvation and greatness! And may Allah help us!

Eldar Khamzin

Member of the Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir