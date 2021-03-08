The Second Week Events of Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Sudan Marking the Centenary for the Destruction of the Khilafah

On the occasion of the painful centenary of the demolition of the Khilafah (Caliphate) on 28 Rajab 1342 AH; the Muslims’ State that by its destruction, the rulings of the Lord of the worlds in governance, politics, economics and so on were absent, the Muslim countries were torn apart, the Kafir colonial West dominated them, our glory was lost, our dignity was violated, our honor was desecrated, our wealth was plundered, our blood was shed and our lives were lost so we became like orphans at the tables of scoundrels. And as a reminder to the Ummah of its miserable condition, and to revive the people’s endeavor to work in order to bring it back as rightly-guided upon the method of the Prophethood. And with the guidance of the Ameer of Hizb ut Tahrir, Eminent Scholar Ata Bin Khalil Abu al-Rashtah, may Allah protect him and take care of him and send victory at his hands, Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Sudan commemorates this occasion during the month of Rajab 1442 AH, where the events of the second week were as follows:

1- The Ummah’s Affairs Forum, entitled: “Raising The Ummah’s Awareness and Make it Carry the Responsibility to Re-Establish the Khilafah (Caliphate),” was held on Saturday, 8th of Rajab Muharram 1442 AH, and the forum was broadcast on the Omdurman satellite channel, where two papers were presented; The first is entitled: ” Political work is not productive unless it is based on Islam “ presented by Dr. Muhammad Abdel-Rahman – Member of Hizb ut Tahrir., and the second paper entitled: “Young people are the pillars of change, and on their shoulders the Khilafah (Caliphate) will rise and the Islamic Ummah Revives” was presented by Ustadh Ahmed Abaker, Attorney – Member of Hizb ut Tahrir.

2- Holding public addresses in the markets and transportation stops reminding people of the Khilafah (Caliphate) and its obligation, how the Ummahhad a state that was honoured and dignified in the shadow of the Khilafah and how it became after its demolition, the details of which are as follows:

A- White Nile State– Kosti city, Monday, 10th of Rajab 1442 AH corresponding to 22/02/2021 CE with the title: “The Pillars of the Ruling System in Islam”

B- Omdurman region west – Tuesday, 11th of Rajab 1442 AH corresponding to 23/02/2021 CE with the title: “What did Muslims and the World lose by the demolition of the Khilafah.”

C- Dakhinat – Wednesday, 12th of Rajab 1442 AH corresponding to 24/02/2021 CE with the title: “You were the best nation raised up for humanity”

3- On Monday, 10th of Rajab 1442 AH, Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Sudan issued a leaflet with the title: “By the Destruction of the Khilafah State, the Economic and Financial System became Dictated by the Enemy and Executed by the Agents”, which was widely distributed in the Capital and other cities of Sudan, from Tuesday morning until Wednesday, 24/02/2021 CE, and the leaflet had good echoes.

4- The Shabab of Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Sudan continued their diligent work of distributing posters that remind the Ummah of the Khilafah, and urge the youths and the Ulama (scholars) to work for the establishment of the Second Khilafah Rashidah (Rightly Guided Caliphate) on the Method of Prophethood. These works found excellent interaction from the Ummah’s masses who are eager for the dawn of the Khilafah that will raise soon with Allah’s permission.

Ibrahim Othman (Abu Khalil)

Official Spokesman of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Sudan

Press Release

13 Rajab 1442 – Thursday, 25th Feb 2021

No: HTS 1442 /54

(Translated)