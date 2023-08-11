The Niger Coup and the Continuous Loss of the Compass of the Muslim Armies

Last Thursday, the Presidential Guard in Niger carried out a coup against the regime, as they announced in a televised statement that they had dismissed Nigerian President Muhammad Bazoum, and formed the National Council for the Protection of the Homeland headed by General Abd al-Rahman Chiani, and soon the army followed them by announcing its support for the coup leaders. The statement of the coup leaders included a pledge to “respect all the obligations undertaken by Niger” and gave assurances to the national, international and local community to “respect the physical and moral integrity of the deposed authorities.”

It is unfortunate that the leaders of the Muslim armies still remain at loss of their compass, and that they have not abandoned the doctrine of subordination imposed on them by the colonial nations. Now, the military leaders in Niger are carrying out a coup against the regime, but they are doing so within the framework of subservience to the colonial powers.

The actions of the military in Sudan are the best evidence of that dependency. How can generals be able and willing to issue orders that the cities of their country be plowed with missiles and rockets, thus displacing their people from their homes with their own hands? But they do not dare to take a single step outside the political circle that a colonial state draws for them?! How long will these leaders remain afraid of stepping out from under the colonial political cover, to the shade of the political cover derived from their Ummah?!

Did the armies’ leaders not realize after what the colonial powers dictated to them was a betrayal of their Ummah and would be punished by hellfire? And that what Allah Almighty has is an absolute right that will result by a paradise as wide as the heavens and the earth?!

Did the commanders of the armies not realize that the Islamic Ummah is a brave, generous and loyal Ummah to its leaders? Rather, it is proud of those who are wise and righteous among them, and calls its children by their names in honor of them and loyalty to what they have given to Islam and Muslims?!

Did the commanders of the armies not realize that the Islamic Ummah is eager to resume the Islamic way of life, and that the Khilafah (Caliphate) has become a public opinion for it?!

When will these leaders begin to achieve the interests of Muslims? When will they announce their separation from colonialism and its evil, and support Islam and its people? Allah (swt) says:

[وَلَيَنصُرَنَّ اللهُ مَنْ يَنصُرُهُ إِنَّ اللهَ لَقَوِيٌّ عَزِيزٌ]

“Allah will certainly help those who stand up for Him. Allah is truly All-Powerful, Almighty.” [Al-Hajj 22:40].

We in Hizb ut Tahrir call on all the sincere ones, and in particular the decision makers from among the owners of platforms and websites, to carry on the responsibility of supporting Islam and Muslims to the leaders of the armies; because they are able to correct the compass of the Muslim armies. And to inform the Ummah of its vital issue, which is the establishment of the Khilafah (Caliphate), and that its establishment is the responsibility of the leaders of the Muslim armies, so that the Ummah will surround them in this duty. Showing this fact to the Ummah is enough to speed up the increase in awareness of its vital issue. So by Allah hasten to Islam and Muslims, O decision makers in the Islamic Ummah. Allah (swt) says:

[وَيَزِيدُ اللهُ الَّذِينَ اهْتَدَوْا هُدًى]

“And Allah increases in guidance those who are ˹rightly˺ guided.” [Maryam 19:76].

Eng. Salah Eddine Adada

Director of the Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir

Press Release

15 Muharram 1445 – Wednesday, 2nd August 2023

No: AH / 001 1445

(Translated)