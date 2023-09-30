The Masrah of the Noble Prophet Muhammad (saw) Looks Forward to the Liberators, Not the Compliant Collaborators

Under the shadow of occupation, an official Saudi delegation, led by Ambassador Naif bin Bandar Al-Sudairi, the extraordinary envoy, arrived in Ramallah today to formally present his credentials to Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas. The ambassador entered via the King Hussein Bridge to Jericho and then proceeded with his accompanying delegation to the Governorate’s headquarters in Ramallah to meet with Abbas.

Upon entering Palestinian Territories, the ambassador tweeted through his account on the X platform, saying, “From the beloved State of Palestine, the land of Canaan, warm greetings, accompanied by the love of my lord, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, and His Highness the Crown Prince.”

This visit by Al-Sudairy comes in the context of ongoing negotiations led by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman with the Jewish entity, under American supervision, to normalize relations. This normalization was announced by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in an interview with Fox News. This visit underscores the extent to which these rulers have descended into deep collaboration, no longer seeing any problem with open normalization with those who have occupied the Masrah of the Prophet Muhammad (saw) and those who kill the people of Palestine day and night, and those whose settlers are now invading Al-Aqsa and defile it every day! Is this how you defend and triumph Al-Masjid Al-Haram and the Masrah of the Prophet (saw)? Have your forces failed to strike the Jewish entity with even a quarter or a fifth or a tenth of the bombs you used to burn Yemen, in order to eliminate it and cleanse the Blessed Land from its impurity? Or are you mere puppets manipulated by your masters in the White House as they please and when they please?

The Saudi regime has no intention of fighting Jews or liberating the Blessed Land(the Masrah of the Prophet Muhammad (saw) and theland whose soil was watered with the blood of the Sahabah, not the land of Canaan as described by Al-Sudairi). In fact, the Saudi government has been conducting relations for some time now with the Jewish entity, yet in secrecy. Therefore, Saudi Arabia does not object in principle to establishing relations with the Jewish entity. In fact, its former king, Abdullah bin Abdulaziz, launched the Arab Betrayal Initiative in 2002, and Saudi Arabia consistently reaffirms its commitment to it.

The rulers in Muslim lands seem to have forgotten that Palestine is a blessed land, as are its surroundings, as mentioned in the Quran:

[سُبْحَانَ الَّذِي أَسْرَى بِعَبْدِهِ لَيْلًا مِّنَ الْمَسْجِدِ الْحَرَامِ إِلَى الْمَسْجِدِ الْأَقْصَى الَّذِي بَارَكْنَا حَوْلَهُ لِنُرِيَهُ مِنْ آيَاتِنَا إِنَّهُ هُوَ السَّمِيعُ الْبَصِيرُ]

“Exalted is He who took His Servant by night from al-Masjid al-Haram to al-Masjid al-Aqsa, whose surroundings We have blessed, to show him of Our signs. Indeed, He is the Hearing, the Seeing.” [Al-Isra:1].

It is the duty of Muslim armies to move and liberate it, purifying it from the impurity of the Jews, rather than offering Palestine to the Jews on a silver platter of normalization, submission, and subservience!

Palestine will indeed return pure and blessed, just as it was with the swords of sincere Muslim armies led by the Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided Caliphate). They will defeat the Jewish conglomerate and their allies, and they will turn their backs in retreat. Terror will fill their hearts to the point where one of them will hide behind a stone, which will call out, just as the Prophet Muhammad (saw) gave the glad tidings:«لَتُقَاتِلُنَّ الْيَهُودَ فَلَتَقْتُلُنَّهُمْ حَتَّى يَقُولَ الْحَجَرُ يَا مُسْلِمُ هَذَا يَهُودِيٌّ فَتَعَالَ فَاقْتُلْهُ‏»“You will fight against the Jews and you will kill them until even a stone would say: Come here, Muslim, there is a Jew (hiding himself behind me); kill him.” In another narration: «هَذَا يَهُودِيٌّ وَرَائِي»“There is a Jew behind me.”

[وَيَقُولُونَ مَتَى هُوَ قُلْ عَسَى أَنْ يَكُونَ قَرِيبًا]

“And say, “When is that?” Say, “Perhaps it will be soon” [Al-Isra:51]. And perhaps this will happen soon B’ithn Allah. That time, those who engaged in normalization with the Jews will face nothing but shame and severe punishment.

[سَيُصِيبُ الَّذِينَ أَجْرَمُوا صَغَارٌ عِنْدَ اللهِ وَعَذَابٌ شَدِيدٌ بِمَا كَانُوا يَمْكُرُونَ]

“There will afflict those who committed crimes debasement before Allah and severe punishment for what they used to conspire.” [Al-An’am:124].

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in the Blessed Land – Palestine

Press Release

11 Rabi’ I 1445 – Tuesday, 26th September 2023

No: BN/S 1445 / 02

(Translated)