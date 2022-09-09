Tahrir Al-Sham Kidnapped a Member of the Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Syria Nasser Sheikh Abdul Hai

On Thursday, 1/9/2022, the Security Forces of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham kidnapped a member of the Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah of Syria, Ustaadh Nasser Sheikh Abdul Hai, in front of his house in the city of Atarib; this was after his statements against the call of the Turkish Foreign Minister, whom he called the opposition, to reconcile with the tyrant of Al-Shaam, and the Turkish regime’s position on Bashar Al-Assad’s regime.

O Muslims in the blessed land of Ash-Sham: The injustice, oppression, suppression and domination that is being practiced upon you; its goal is to break your will, subject you to international negotiations, and force you to accept reconciliation with the usurper of your honour, the murderer of your children, and the destroyer of your homes.

There is no doubt that the international community is striving to bury Al-Shaam revolution, which has occupied it for many years, and has grayed the hair of its rulers, using its tools from the puppet rulers, who in turn use their tools from the leaders of the linked factional system.

And here is Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham continuing to dominate the Shabab of Hizb ut-Tahrir and dominate the necks of the people, to please its Turkish master and the international community behind him, like the rest of the leaders of the associated factional system. What the tyrant of Ash-Sham failed to do in terms of silencing the voices of truth and stopping attacks on it, is being carried out by the linked factional system to the fullest extent in implementation of the orders of the guarantor to whom they handed their decision and mortgaged their will to him.

It is well known, ancient and modern, that if it were not for the agents and traitors, the grandchildren of Abu Raghaal, the Kafir West would not have been able to enter the Muslim countries, let alone settle in them. It is constantly working on planting agents and buying off cowards; until it brought them into power, and hence the fate of Islam and Muslims was in the hands of outcasts amongst those are not in awe of the Majesty of Allah.

One of the most incumbent duties on Muslims was to overthrow these puppet rulers, and to rid Islam and Muslims of their evils, for which the revolutions of the so-called Arab Spring took place, but the Kafir West was able, with the help of its men from among our people, to circumvent and abort these revolutions, while it strives to abort the revolution of Ash-Sham through those who bought their conscious and were content to be in the service of its orders and directives, so do not allow them to deceive you and circumvent your revolution under any name whatsoever.

O Muslims in Ash-Sham, the abode of Islam: Your silence about the crimes that are being committed against you is a crime against yourselves, a crime against your revolution, and a crime against your sacrifices and the blood of your martyrs, so you must raise your voice loudly in the face of everyone who trades in this orphan revolution, for Hudhaifah, may Allah be pleased with him, on the authority of the Prophet (saw), who said:

«وَالَّذِي نَفْسِي بِيَدِهِ، لَتَأْمُرُنَّ بِالْمَعْرُوفِ وَلَتَنْهَوُنَّ عَنْ الْمُنْكَرِ، أَوْ لَيُوشِكَنَّ اللَّهُ أَنْ يَبْعَثَ عَلَيْكُمْ عِقَاباً مِنْهُ ثُمَّ تَدْعُونَهُ فَلَا يُسْتَجَابُ لَكُمْ»

“By the One in Whose Hand is my soul! Either you command good and forbid evil, or Allah will soon send upon you a punishment from Him, then you will call upon Him, but He will not respond to you.” [Narrated by Tirmidhi].

You should also adopt a conscious, honest and sincere political leadership that adopts a clear political project emanating from the Islamic creed that works to unify efforts to reach the desired goal of overthrowing the criminal regime and establishing the rule of Islam, the Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided Caliphate) upon the method of the Prophethood. Allah (swt) says:

[يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا اسْتَجِيبُوا لِلَّهِ وَلِلرَّسُولِ إِذَا دَعَاكُمْ لِمَا يُحْيِيكُمْ وَاعْلَمُوا أَنَّ اللَّهَ يَحُولُ بَيْنَ الْمَرْءِ وَقَلْبِهِ وَأَنَّهُ إِلَيْهِ تُحْشَرُونَ]

“O believers! Respond to Allah and His Messenger when he calls you to that which gives you life. And know that Allah stands between a person and their heart, and that to Him you will all be gathered. [TMQ Al-Anfal:24].

Ahmad Abdul Wahhab

Head of the Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Syria

Press Release

5 Safar 1444 – Thursday 1st September 2022

No: 04 / 1444

(Translated)