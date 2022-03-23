Syria: Demonstration in Deir Hassan, There is no Alternative to Overthrowing the Regime and Establishing the Rule of Islam

On the eleventh anniversary of the Ash-Sham revolution, Hizb ut Tahrir/ Wilayah Syria organized a demonstration in the village of Deir Hassan, countryside of Idlib, entitled, “There is no Alternative to Overthrowing the Regime and Establishing the Rule of Islam.”

Friday, 15 Shabaan 1443 AH – 18 March 2022 CE

– Talk by Ust. Ahmad Abdul Wahhab –

Head of the Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Syria

during the Demonstration

– Talk by Sheikh Ahmad Abdul Jawad

Member of Hizb ut Tahrir/ Wilayah Syria

during the Demonstration

– Talk by Sheikh Mahmoud Azizi (Abu Al Fatah) –

during the Demonstration

More Details, Visit Websites of Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Syria:

Official Site: Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Syria

Facebook: Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Syria

Twitter: Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Syria

Telegram: Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Syria

YouTube: Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Syria

WhatsApp: Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir/ Wilayah Syria