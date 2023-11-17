Sweden: If You are a Supporter of Tyrant Rulers… then you are not from the Ummah of Muhammad (saw)

A talk by Ustaadh Yusuf Ahmad, member of Hizb ut Tahrir / Sweden, in support of and the seeking of support (nusrah) for the Muslims in the Blessed Land – Palestine and a call to the Muslim armies to break the shackles with which the Ruwaibidah rulers have placed them in their barracks and to move immediately to support the Mujahideen in Palestine to liberate the Blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque from the clutches of the criminal Jews.

Friday, 26 Rabi’ al-Akhir 1445 AH – 10 November 2023 CE

#طوفان_الأقصى

#الجيوش_إلى_الأقصى

#الأقصى_يستصرخ_الجيوش

#AksaTufanı

#OrdularAksaya

#ArmiesToAqsa

#AqsaCallsArmies

