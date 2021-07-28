Sudan: Congratulations on the Arrival of the Blessed Eid ul Adha

We in Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah of Sudan would like to congratulate the entire Islamic Ummah on the blessed Eid al-Adha, asking the Almighty Allah (swt) to return the Eid upon us while the Islamic Ummah has united under the banner of Okab; the banner of the Messenger of Allah (saw), the Second Khilafah Rashidah (Rightly-Guided Caliphate) upon the method of Prophethood, led by the Khaleefah (Caliph) of the Muslims from victory to victory, and from one opening to another.

Although our country, Sudan, is living in tragic conditions; fighting in the west, security breaches in the east, and an existential threat from the Ethiopian An-Nahda Dam, which the rulers of Egypt and Sudan colluded in its construction, and then scattered ashes in the eyes, warning of the danger of its existence. Thus they went to the Security Council, and it brought them back, disappointed and silent about Ethiopia’s progress in the project of the second filling, indifferent to the false threat and the disappointed threat from the rulers of Egypt and Sudan…

All this is in addition to the hardship of living that has prevented thousands of families from traveling to states outside the capital to witness the feast with their families and families, due to the high fares. It also deprived for the first time thousands of families from buying the sacrifice whose prices have become like a fire that burns those who approach it with low incomes in a country that has millions of livestock that graze in natural pastures…

We say despite all these tragedies, we see that the relief is near, and that the birth of the Khilafah Rashidah upon the method of the Prophethood is just around the corner, for the dawn does not result until after the night becomes darker, and the night of the Muslims has become darker, and only the dawn of the second Khilafah Rashidah upon the method of the Prophethood, restores things to their rightful place, and creates a decent life for the Ummah, and goodness and justice for all humankind.

All we have to do is nourish the walk, speed up the pace, and work together with the workers until Allah (swt) brings down His victory and His clear conquest.

May every year be filled with goodness.

Ibrahim Othman (Abu Khalil)

Official Spokesman of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Sudan

Press Release

7 Dhu al-Hijjah 1442 – Saturday, 17th July 2021

No: HTS 1442 / 79

(Translated)