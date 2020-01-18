Speech of the Official Spokesman of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah of Sudan At the Conquest of Constantinople Conference

All praise to Allah, the Most-High, the One whose soldiers are victorious, the Exalted in Might, the Oppressor of the mighty, the Humiliator of the arrogant and the Supporter of the believers even after some time. And prayers, and peace be upon him; who was sent as of mercy to the worlds, the Imam of Mujahideen and the Master of the first and the last of creatures, and upon his family and companions and those who follow his guidance.

Dear Honorable Audience:

Assalamu Alaikum wa RahmatuAllahu wa Barakatuhu,

When we revive this great anniversary, the anniversary of the Conquest of Constantinople, one of the glad tidings of the Beloved Mohammed ﷺ who said: «لَتُفْتَحَنَّ الْقُسْطَنْطِينِيَّةُ فَلَنِعْمَ الْأَمِيرُ أَمِيرُهَا وَلَنِعْمَ الْجَيْشُ ذَلِكَ الْجَيْشُ» “You will open Constantinople, its Amir is the best Amir, and the best army is that army.”

When we do that, it is not for ruminating remembrance, and crying about the past that has been lost, but rather in order to raise the concern, and revive men, especially the people of firmness and determination who are disturbed by the condition of Muslims, and the humiliation that they reached, after the glory and empowerment, that was under the state of Islam, the Khilafah (caliphate), that preserves the Deen, protects the glory of Islam and Muslims, and spreads justice and mercy among all creatures, seeking to get people out of the darkness of polytheism and disbelief, to the clear light of Islam. And those who know the miserable reality that Muslims became after the demolition of the Khilafah, the division of Muslim countries, and its rule by secular capitalist systems, after the Book of Allah and the Sunnah of His Messenger ﷺ, and what they have guided to, were the reference and the basis in the governing, political, economic systems, and others, but rather the colonial Kafir became the controller of the destinies of Muslims, under the rulers of Ruwaibidhat, who surrendered their affairs, and the affairs of the Muslim countries entirely to the colonial Kafir, so the situation of Muslims became humiliation and disgrace, after the glory and empowerment.

In order for us to return as we were in the era of the Prophet ﷺ and the caliphs after him, we must establish our authority on the basis of Islam, and unify our country under one banner, which is the banner of La Ilaha illa Allah, Muhammad Rasul Allah, because Islam cannot be applied in light of these functional national states, which were made by the colonizer to control Islam and Muslims. Thus, according to Sharia, the Khilafah state is the state for all Muslims, and it is not a national, patriotic, or other state. Moreover, the observed reality confirms the impossibility of applying Islam in its entirety in these states, and some Islamic movements have experimented this, so failure was its ally, because it violated the way the Prophet ﷺ in establishing the authority of Islam.

And the method of establishing the Khilafah is one method, not multiple, which is how the Prophet ﷺ established the first state in Medina, where he followed specific stages, and he did not say that Muslims could take other methods to carry out this absent obligation, so Hizb ut Tahrir committed itself, from its first day to this day, to this method, not deviating from it regardless the change in the circumstances and conditions. The party is steadfast in this way with the Ummah until it reaches its goal of resuming the Islamic way of life that was interrupted by the destruction of the Khilafah, by establishing the second Khilafah Rashidah (righteous Caliphate) on the method of the Prophethood.

Hizb ut Tahrir, is proceeding in the same stages which the Beloved ﷺ did, and with the grace of Allah, it has completed the stages followed by the Beloved ﷺ, and it now stands at the end of the third and final stage, namely to take over the rule from the people of power and strength, after the Khilafah became a public opinion; rather, the eyes of the Ummah aspire to the dawning of the true dawn by establishing it righteous on the method of the Prophethood.

From this podium, we call on all Muslims, especially scholars and those working in the field of Islamic Dawah, to put your hands in our hands, so that the people of strength and power see that all the people of Islam have covenanted and pledged to resume the Islamic way of life, which will only be with the establishment of the second Khilafah Rashidah on the method of the Prophethood.

We also turn to the people of power and strength in this country, to give victory to Hizb ut Tahrir so that the Ummah and you are saved from subordination to the colonial Kafir, so they will attain the satisfaction of Allah Almighty who was satisfied with the supporters, who pledged allegiance to RasulAllah ﷺ and gave him the victory in which he established the first state of Islam, which was a cause of happiness for all humanity. وَالسَّابِقُونَ الْأَوَّلُونَ مِنَ الْمُهَاجِرِينَ وَالْأَنْصَارِ وَالَّذِينَ اتَّبَعُوهُمْ بِإِحْسَانٍ رَضِيَ اللَّهُ عَنْهُمْ وَرَضُوا عَنْهُ وَأَعَدَّ لَهُمْ جَنَّاتٍ تَجْرِي تَحْتَهَا الْأَنْهَارُ خَالِدِينَ فِيهَا أَبَداً ذَلِكَ الْفَوْزُ الْعَظِيمُ “And the first forerunners [in the faith] among the Muhajireen and the Ansar and those who followed them with good conduct – Allah is pleased with them and they are pleased with Him, and He has prepared for them gardens beneath which rivers flow, wherein they will abide forever. That is the great attainment.” [At-Tawba: 100].

To the glory of the world, and the dignity of the Hereafter we invite you, may Allah Almighty achieve the glad tidings of the Prophet ﷺ of the establishment of the second Khilafah Rashidah on the method of the Prophethood, at your hands, so you attain this great honor. The Khilafah Rashidah on the method of the Prophethood, is the only Shari’ (legitimate) way to resume the Islamic way of life to apply Islam at home and to carry it to the world, and it is the Shari’ way to achieve the remaining the glad tidings; from the evacuation of Jews from the Blessed land, the conquest of Rome.

لِمِثْلِ هَذَا فَلْيَعْمَلِ الْعَامِلُونَ﴾

“For the like of this let the workers [on earth] work.” [As-Saffat: 61]

Wassalamu Alaikum wa RahmatuAllahu wa Barakatuhu,

Ibrahim Othman (Abu Khalil)

Official Spokesman of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Sudan

Wednesday, 20th Jumada I 1440 AH

15/01/2020 CE

No: HTS 1441 / 26