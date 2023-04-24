Sever the Head of the Snake of Terrorism, the US Presence on our Soil

In its press release of 14 April, 2023 (No PR-41/2023-ISPR), the press relations wing of Pakistan’s armed forces stated, “General Syed Asim Munir, COAS presided the 257th Corps Commanders’ Conference held at GHQ today. It highlighted that while security forces are undertaking intelligence based operations in areas along western border, there was a need to adopt a whole of the nation and whole of the government approach to eradicate the menace of terrorism on long term basis. This focused Counter Terrorism campaign against terrorists as approved by the Government, through whole of the system approach will lead towards eradicating permissive factors of terrorism, extremism and instability in the country.”

Comment:

Thus, the military leadership of the world’s strongest Muslim armed forces confirmed its allegiance to the US plan for Islam and the Muslims World.

As for eradicating terrorism, it is scripted by the US intelligence and the US military. It is about eradicating any armed resistance to the occupation of Muslim Land. Systematically, the military leadership has choked all financial and material support for the Muslim fighters in occupied Kashmir. It also includes fighting in a war of Fitnah within the tribal regions, and maintaining hostilities with the Taliban in Afghanistan, instead of finding a resolution on the basis of the common Deen, history and ethnic origins.

As for eradicating extremism, it is scripted by the US Department of Defense and the US State Department. It is about attacking Islam, its sources and its clear rulings about the dominance of Islam and the rejection of all false, man-made ideologies. Islam is the foremost target of the Biden administration with respect to the Muslim World, after his refocusing on China. The US aims to render the Muslims passive, and its armies still, in the face of the enemies of the Islamic Ummah, the Western crusaders, the Jewish occupiers of Palestine and the Hindu State. Indeed, the Ummah without Islam, is like a body without a soul.

It is for the Muslims of Pakistan, and their sons in the armed forces, to reject the military doctrine of the current military leadership. Its doctrine is of cowardly stances before the unjust oppressors of the world. Its function is that of a clerk, who conveys the instructions of his masters, sentence by sentence and word for word. It is incapable of independent thinking, let alone thinking about independence.

It is the Khilafah (Caliphate) on the Method of Prophethood that will eradicate the real menace in the Muslim World. It is the US intelligence that is the world’s largest terrorist organization, creating chaos and instability all over the world, from South East Asia to Latin America. It is the US military that occupies lands and assists the Jewish entity and Hindu state in doing the same.

The Khilafah will close “the Boulevard” air corridor for US drones, in our skies. It will seal the spy posts disguised as an embassy and consulates in our cities. It will sever all military-to-military contact with the US armed forces, which is the means to recruit agents and direct them. These are some of the first steps that the Khilafah will undertake to ensure the dominance of the Deen of Islam.

And let the army officers consider that those who side with the corrupt military leadership, and obey them, will only curse them and regret on the Day it is too late.

Allah (swt) said,

[وَقَالُوا رَبَّنَا إِنَّا أَطَعْنَا سَادَتَنَا وَكُبَرَاءَنَا فَأَضَلُّونَا السَّبِيلا * رَبَّنَا آتِهِمْ ضِعْفَيْنِ مِنْ الْعَذَابِ وَالْعَنْهُمْ لَعْنًا كَبِيرًا]

“And they said, “Our Lord! Verily, we obeyed our chiefs and our great ones, and they misled us from the (right) way. * Our Lord! Give them double torment and curse them with a mighty curse.”” [Surah Al-Ahzab 33:67-68].

Engineer Shahzad Sheikh

Deputy to the Spokesman of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Pakistan