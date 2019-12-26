Renaissance Dam: A Time Bomb, and Rulers Misleading after their Neglect

Yesterday, Saturday, 21/12/2019, the third round of negotiations for the Renaissance Dam began in Khartoum, at the level of experts and technicians, headed by the ministers of irrigation and water resources of Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia, with the participation of observers from the World Bank and the United States. This meeting comes after the second meeting of foreign and water ministers of the three countries, which was held in Washington on 09/12/2019, under the auspices of the US Secretary of the Treasury.

This meeting and the meetings that preceded it, discuss the duration of filling the dam and how to operate during the coming years, which means that the basic issue, which is the construction of the dam and its dangers to Egypt and Sudan, is no longer a subject of discussion, but has become a reality since the presidents of Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia signed the Declaration of Principles agreement on 23rd March 2015 in Khartoum. This disastrous signing by Sisi, the ruler of Egypt, and Omar al-Bashir, the former-ruler of Sudan was an audacity displayed by the two to veto previous agreements, which were ensuring the flow of water to Egypt and Sudan, a waste of Ummah’s waters, a squander of its wealth, and a threat to its security. This agreement was a treason in every sense of the word, and in order to hide their malice and betrayal, they are misleading people with these meetings, just for eye wash, and appearing keen on the Ummah’s gains after they lost them at no price!

The tragedy is that the current rulers of Sudan are following the footsteps of the defunct regime in treachery. Here is, the Ministry of Irrigation and Water Resources announces that its Minister Yasser Abbas will present a “consensual” vision at the current meeting, related to the filling and operation of the Ethiopian Renaissance Dam.

We in Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah of Sudan were and are still exposing the schemes of the colonial Kaffir and the betrayal of the puppet rulers, and show the Shari ruling, and what is required of the people… In this context, regarding the Renaissance Dam, the party issued statements, leaflets, and held seminars and others, revealing to the Ummah what is being plotted against it of the conspiracies and the actions of its rulers to waste its rights and squander its gains. The Hizb crowned these activities by issuing a booklet in Dhul-Hijjah 1438 AH, corresponding to September 2017 CE, entitled: An-Nahdha (Grand Renaissance) Dam and the Threats of Water War; Negligence of the Rulers and the Duty of the Ummah through which it revealed the danger of this dam, and that it is a time bomb, which can explode at any moment to sink Sudan and Egypt together, and revealed the truth of this dam, and the disastrous effects on the people of Egypt and Sudan. We supported our statements with the words of sincere international experts, and we did not care about the speeches of the World Bank agents, and the damaging rulers who decorate the dam and its alleged benefits, to the satisfaction of their masters, and out of their greed for the ruins of the mortal world.

And for anyone who wants the truth about the Renaissance Dam, we invite you to view the booklet, An-Nahdha (Grand Renaissance) Dam and the Threats of Water War; Negligence of the Rulers and the Duty of the Ummah.

Ibrahim Othman (Abu Khalil)

Official Spokesman of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Sudan

Sunday, 25th Rabii’ II 1441 AH

22/12/2019 CE

No: HTS 1441 / 21