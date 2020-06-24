Q&A: The Border Clashes between China and India

Question:

Reuters published on 10/06/2020: “… Indian officials have reported that hundreds of soldiers have been stationed in front of each other in the remote Ladakh glacier area since April in the most dangerous border escalation between the two sides in years, after Chinese patrols advanced to what India considers its side of the actual borders, and China claims that the territory belongs to it, and objected to India’s construction of roads in the region.” The border region between China and India has witnessed skirmishes between the border guards of the two countries since the first week of May. Is the motive local, or is America behind it to harass and pressure China? And what is the impact of this conflict on Muslims in occupied Kashmir and Pakistan?

Answer:

The border skirmishes that broke out on the 5th of last May, in the Galwan Valley in the high region of Ladakh in northern India, and then after three days at the Nathula mountain pass (in the Himalayas and connects between the Indian state of Sikkim and the Tibet region). These skirmishes led to a military and diplomatic impasse between the two countries. The history of tensions in relations between China and India is long, and appears frequently in the appearance of the conflict on the borders that the British drew in 1890 with China in an agreement known as Sikkim Tibet, when they dominated the region and colonized the Indo-Islamic Peninsula directly. When they left it, they divided it into India and Pakistan, and left Kashmir as an explosive area between them… and so they did with India and China to spark conflicts over many areas on the border. To explain what happened recently, we review the following:

First: These border skirmishes between India and China are not the first of their kind. The armies of the two countries stood on the brink of war to varying degrees in the years 2013, 2014, 2017, this in the last decade alone. And the two countries fought a fierce cross-border war in 1962 in which India was defeated and China occupied Aksai Chin, in northern Kashmir. The dispute between the two countries on the eastern borders is the result of the British colonialism and the annexation of the state of Arunachal Pradesh to India, and the non-demarcation of the borders with China throughout the period of the British colonization of India. As for the dispute over the western borders, it is due to the greed of the two countries over the Islamic Kashmir specially after 1947. But due to those border disputes, both countries publish vastly different data, even about the length of the border between them, which amounts to nearly four thousand kilometers.

As for the confrontations on the fifth of last May, they occurred when the forces clashed on the banks of the Pangong Tso glacier, at an altitude of 14 thousand feet, on the Tibetan plateau, injuring dozens of soldiers from both sides. Since then, the reinforcement of forces has continued amid ongoing confrontations. China has already sent about 5,000 soldiers and armored vehicles to the disputed border area in Ladakh. [“The Business Standard Newspaper reported that more than 5,000 Chinese People’s Liberation Army soldiers stormed five points in Ladakh and four along the Gallowan River, and one near Lake Pangong…” (www.defense-arabic.co 24/5/2020)].

Second: The events between the two countries have heated up after India separated the Ladakh region from Jammu and Kashmir. China understood that Ladakh’s separation from Jammu and Kashmir was for strategic reasons in order to continue the intense Indian confrontation against China since Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power in the year of 2014 as the head of government formed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said in response to Amit Shah’s announcement on 5/8/2019 of India’s intention to separate Ladakh: “India’s unilateral amendment of its domestic law is harmful to China and violates regional sovereignty, and this unacceptable.” The border disputes that always flare up between the two countries are in two central focal points: The first on the eastern border, where China demands the annexation of the 90,000 square kilometer state of Aurichal Pradesh and China calls it south of Tibet, which India rejects.

The second focal point is that India is demanding the return of lands seized by China in the 1962 war on the western borders, i.e. in the Islamic Kashmir region, which is the Aksai Chin area of 38,000 square kilometers, which is a semi-desert region with a small population, which is rejected by China. Rather China is demanding more sovereignty in the Kashmir region. So, the Chinese demands are concentrated today on the western borders on a part of the Kashmiri Ladakh region bordering the Aksai Chin region, which was part of the ancient trade routes of China, the Silk Road.

Third: The Ladakh region in which the recent Indo-Chinese skirmishes occurred is an Islamic region and an integral part of Kashmir, it was ruled by Islam for centuries, and it was within the state of Jammu and Kashmir until it was separated on 31/10/2019 by law! It is a region with low population density but with high strategic value, it is the highest plateau in India and includes the valley of the upper Indus River, it is located between the Chinese Line of Actual Control (LAC) to the east, and the Pakistani Line of Control (LoC) to the west, and from the north the Karakorum corridor is located. Also, the last Indian settlement before the Karakorum Corridor is Dolat Beck Olde and for information, this literally means in the Turkish language “the place where the great and rich man died.” It is said that it refers to Sultan Saeed Khan, the ruler of Yarkand who came in a campaign of conquests in 938 AH, autumn of 1531 CE, in order to open Ladakh and Kashmir to Islam, and upon his return to Yarkand at the end of 939 AH he was seriously ill and it is said that he died in this place. So, it is an Islamic land and now India controls it within the areas of its control in the Kashmir region, the region that has multiple wounds, just as India controls Jammu, Kashmir Valley, and Ladakh, China controls Aksay Chin and Trans Karakorum Tract, all of which are Islamic regions in the Kashmir region. While Pakistan only controls the Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan region, which is perhaps less than a third of the region’s area. Azad Kashmir borders the regions under the Indian occupation while Gilgit is adjacent to other regions under the control of both China and India. In light of the current state of vulnerability of Islamic countries, particularly Pakistan, India claims its right to the disputed areas of Ladakh as part of the Jammu and Kashmir region, while China responds and claims its right to those areas because it is part of the Xinjiang region, i.e. East Turkestan, the two countries dispute rights are contesting in these Islamic regions, while Pakistan is continuing its subordination to America and the other Muslims are silent!!

Fourth, China views the Ladakh region, which is under the control of India, in a special way. In addition to the presence of Buddhists in this region, it contains two ancient trade routes that reach Central Asia, and this reality is of great importance in the new strategy of China, the Silk Road. Although there are other ways for China to reach Central Asia, but, the road through Ladakh is shorter in reaching heavy population centers and markets in Central Asia. What further increases this consideration also is that these ancient trade routes would bring closer many distances to deliver Chinese goods from their industrial centers in eastern China to northern Pakistan on the way to Gwadar Port, given that this project is an important economic corridor in which China has invested tens of billions of dollars in recent years. Therefore, this conflict is not free from this dimension in the Chinese mentality. If China wanted to open the other border dispute between it and India (the eastern borders) over the state of Arunachal Pradesh, the benefits of the “economic corridors” that it seeks within the framework of the Silk Road strategy, that it avoided passing through the US Navy’s control areas, especially the Malaga Bay, would not have been realized. What increases the Chinese suspicions that India is engaging in US policy to curb the rise of China are the following:

1- After the Coronavirus epidemic crisis, America found a new argument for striking China under various pretexts. Washington talks a lot about the need for Beijing to bear responsibility for the spread of the virus, and is dragging along with it other countries including India in the direction of demanding an investigation, especially in the Wuhan Institute of Viruses. On the other hand, interruption of some supplies from China when the virus first struck and production affected many European and international factories as a result of the interruption of the supply chain of parts from China created demands to abandon supply chains that pass through China, and because of this trend, which is added to the efforts of the US President to bring back American companies operating in China, or rather to get them out of China, Beijing feels today as never before that its economy is under actual threat and pressure.

2- What also indicates India’s involvement in American politics is its attempt to weaken the Chinese economy: (General Vinod Bhatia, former general manager of military operations in India, tells Anatolia that China, globally, is losing its “influence” in the belief that it is the cause of the Coronavirus epidemic.) He added: “Industrial companies are looking to leave China; this compels Beijing to try to divert attention from the Corona crisis.” He noted that the post-Corona world “will be a great opportunity for India…” (Anatolia of Turkey, 9/6/2020). It seems that the opportunity that the Indians are talking about is the transfer of foreign companies, especially the American ones, from China to India. China is witnessing that America is behind the development of Indian capabilities to enable it to confront China, supporting its nuclear program until India has become a nuclear country, giving it a distinguished position and priority in trade and economic relations, as well as forcing Pakistan to reduce tension with India, allowing India to move large military sectors that were stationed for decades on the borders with Pakistan and redeploy them on the border with China. This policy is not new to the United States towards India, but rather it extended over many years, and today the United States adds to it the involvement of India in getting large foreign companies out of China, and making India an alternative to it, i.e. involving it in hitting the Chinese economy.

3- It is worth noting that from the military point of view, China has been able to develop its army significantly, and has become the second country globally after the United States in military spending with a military budget of 261 billion dollars for the year 2019, but rather it spends more than Russia, Britain and France combined. Although India became in the year 2019, the third country after China in terms of military spending, with a budget of $ 72 billion for the first time, yet the capabilities of its army are still small compared to the military capabilities of the Chinese National Army. This fact of the military capabilities of the two armies makes India cautious of waging extensive battles with China, unlike how it was in 1962. All of this despite the fact that India has a significant advantage in conventional weapons in the recent conflict zone in Ladakh, especially since many sectors of its army are stationed on the borders with Pakistan, i.e. close to the conflict zone, unlike China, whose armies are not yet stationed in that region, and this reality in terms of the traditional military capabilities of both countries in the conflict area has been confirmed by a study prepared by the American Harvard University… (Arabic Post 31/5/2020). However, it is noticed after these skirmishes that China has been mobilizing additional forces in the region and increasing its military capabilities against India on the western borders.

4- And if the Indian conflict in 2017 at the eastern border was defused, with a meeting of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping in 2018 [the two leaders held their first informal summit in Wuhan in April 2018 and during this meeting Xi accepted Modi’s invitation to visit India for a second meeting (Euro Arab News, 9/12/2019)], however, the current conflict coincides with redoubled American efforts to undermine China, which creates additional complications that make defusing the conflict more difficult. These new complications that the Trump administration is creating around China are fully understood in Beijing, so [Chinese President Xi Jinping said today, Tuesday, “Beijing will intensify its preparations for armed combat and improve its capabilities to carry out military missions, under the great impact of Corona pandemic on the National Security.” (Sputnik, Russia, 26/5/2020)].

This Chinese statement, although it is not intending against India specifically, but Beijing, feels great risks surrounding it after watching the American intentions to hold it responsible for the spread of the Corona virus, so China may think and plans to show its military capabilities in order to deter any American military plan against it that includes allies of America in the region Including India. As if it sending a message to its close enemies not to cooperate with America, otherwise the Chinese army is capable to inflict great harm on them. Perhaps the intelligence report issued by the Ministry of State Security in China at the beginning of April 2020 that asked Beijing to prepare for a military confrontation reveals the seriousness of the American plans against China. And the leaps in the Indian military spending, reaching up to 72 billion dollars for the first time in 2019. And the huge arms deals concluded by the Indian army, all this poses a direct threat to China, and it has the conviction that India, represents the head of America’s spear against it, and the infrastructure projects undertaken by India in the disputed border areas with China, coupled with the acceleration of its armament, increase the concerns in China about the future of its relations with India.

Fifth: As for the American position on the recent conflict between India and China, it was certainly supportive of India. Ambassador Alice Wells, Principal Deputy Assistance Secretary for South Asian affairs in the American State Department, criticized the Chinese actions in Ladakh and linked them to Beijing’s provocations in the South China Sea. (NEWS 18, 21/5/2020). Representative Eliot L. Engel, Chairman of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, issued a statement saying: “I am extremely concerned by the ongoing Chinese aggression along the Line of Actual Control on the India-China border. China is demonstrating once again that it is willing to bully its neighbours rather than resolve conflicts according to international law… I strongly urge China to respect norms and use diplomacy and existing mechanisms to resolve its border questions with India.” (American Foreign Affairs, 1/6/2020).

This is in addition to the fact that America is trying to take advantage of these border disputes and use it to be a trump card in its hands against China to pressure it regarding its policy towards it, to limit the penetration of its influence in the region and make it busy in these skirmishes, and to blackmail it in trade war and interference in China’s affairs. That is why its President, Trump, offered to mediate between India and China after the outbreak of the recent conflict between them, in order to control the solutions between the two parties to his advantage, he wrote on 27/5/2020 on his Twitter page: “We have informed both India and China that the United States is ready, willing and able to mediate or arbitrate their now raging border dispute”. (Al-Hurra, 27/5/2020), which was rejected by China, [as Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lijian Zhao said that the two countries do not want a third party to “intervene” to solve their differences. (Anatolia, Turkey, 9/6/2020)].

Sixth: Despite that, America did not calm down, but continued its activity in the region that it considers to be one of the most important regions in the world, and its action continued in confronting China from scaling it down to containing it to attempts to confront it directly and indirectly in the South China Sea. But America can no longer carry out wars everywhere and preserve its extended influence in many regions of the world except by relying on regional and local powers that it wins to work for it. Then came the Corona crisis to expose America; in that it is not the state that can manage crisis it faces successfully, but it has been revealed that it is a failure and is helpless in front of a virus! And this was escalated after the issue of racial discrimination erupted in it after a white American policeman suffocated an American black citizen, which exposed it internationally… at a time when China is a major regional power. Therefore, America has become more dependent on other countries than before to achieve its interests and maintain its influence…

America sought to bring its agents in India to power, so that India would be under its command, and that America guarantees that the results would always be in its favour, and that the agents would follow it. It has worked with all its might to bring the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to power, so this pro-American party arrived for the first time under Vajpayee’s presidency to rule in India in 1998 until 2004. When elections took place in that year, he lost it to the Congress Party, and returned again and won it in 2014 and it is still in power. America began exploiting India against China, and in order to allow India to play this role, America neutralized Pakistan and made it move away from the conflict with India so that India would devote itself to the recent conflict with China. This is why the rulers of Pakistan abandoned Kashmir to the farthest extent when India announced last year on 5/8/2019 that occupied Kashmir has become part of India, and we mentioned in the answer to a question dated 18/8/2019: (America saw that tensions over Kashmir between India and Pakistan affect the weakening of the confrontation of the Indian Subcontinent against China… To overcome these tensions, the United States began the process of normalization between India and Pakistan, and the goal of normalization was to neutralize the Indian and Pakistani forces from fighting each other because of Kashmir, and to direct efforts toward cooperation with the United States eventually to restrict the rise of China. America believed that the annexation of Kashmir to India and America’s pressure on the regime in Pakistan to prevent it from acting militarily and shifting the subject to dialogue will kill the issue and prevent military conflict between them, just as Abbas’s authority in Palestine and the Arab countries around them not taking military action against the Jewish entity that is occupying and claiming what it wants of Palestine!)

And the rulers of Pakistan committed themselves to this, and they declared, as stated by Prime Minister Imran Khan, when he said: “His government will respond appropriately to the government of India if it launches an attack on Pakistan.” (Anatolia, 30/8/2019). That is, not for the liberation of Kashmir! After about a month, he said, [“The Army Commander Bajwa assured him that the Pakistani army is ready to confront India, in case it launches an attack on the liberated Kashmir…” (Pakistani Geo News Channel 26/12/2019)], meaning that Azad Kashmir is not to liberate Jammu and Kashmir from India’s control!

Seventh: As for Pakistan, which maintains strong relations with China, it does not demand at all any rights in the Aksai Chin region that China occupied from India, which is part of Kashmir, nor does it demand any rights in the Kashmiri Ladakh region under Indian control which China demands a part of! And Pakistan, which is used to show its delight in Indian disputes with China, considering that China will break the nose of India, the archenemy of Pakistan, however, this time it has been silent. CNN News-18, on 26/5/2020 was surprised of this silence, which also included the Pakistani media, and it did not express its position on this conflict as usual. This is not possible except due to the American pressure, because America wants India to feel comfortable in its relations with Pakistan, and does not feel any threat, like the Pakistani army is waiting to attack it if it entered into a war with China. All of this is to make India carry out the transfer of more of its armies from the Pakistani borders to the borders with China, so that it is in a better position to put pressure on China, and to disperse the strength of the Chinese army instead of concentrating it in the China Sea region, and this weakens China even without war when its military resources are distributed between preparing to confront with India in the southwest, and preparing to confront the main enemies in the seas. The US Navy and the Japanese Army that is also increasing their strength against China.

Eighth: With all of this, Muslims in Kashmir feel that the lands of their region have become a subject of conflict between two kaffir states, each of whom wants to plunder and control them, at a time when Pakistan and the rest of the Muslim rulers stand idle. Pakistan has even pursued Kashmiri armed groups on its lands to prevent them from harming India. This Pakistani reality and the Sino-Indian conflict greatly weakens Muslims in Kashmir. After Kashmir was in confrontation with the Indian occupation, and was heavily supported by the Pakistani army, today it finds itself facing two major countries without any support from Pakistan, which is abandoning more of the conflict arenas with India in subordination to America!!

It is painful that the conflict between India and China is over the division of Islamic regions, especially Kashmir and its environs; India is demanding the return of lands seized by China in the war of 1962, on the western border, which is the Aksai Chin region of the Islamic Kashmir region, and China is demanding a part of the Kashmiri Ladakh region bordering the Aksai Chin region, and claims its right in those areas because it is part of the Xinjiang region, i.e. the Islamic East Turkestan. The two countries are fighting rights in these Islamic regions, while Pakistan is carrying on in subordination for America and the other Muslims are silent! The life of Muslims is in their hardship and their livelihood is miserable because of what their hands have earned, and Allah (swt) is the Truthful, He is Strong and Mighty: وَمَنْ أَعْرَضَ عَنْ ذِكْرِي فَإِنَّ لَهُ مَعِيشَةً ضَنْكاً وَنَحْشُرُهُ يَوْمَ الْقِيَامَةِ أَعْمَى * قَالَ رَبِّ لِمَ حَشَرْتَنِي أَعْمَى وَقَدْ كُنْتُ بَصِيراً * قَالَ كَذَلِكَ أَتَتْكَ آيَاتُنَا فَنَسِيتَهَا وَكَذَلِكَ الْيَوْمَ تُنْسَى “And whoever turns away from My remembrance – indeed, he will have a depressed life, and We will gather him on the Day of Resurrection blind.” * He will say, “My Lord, why have you raised me blind while I was [once] seeing?” *[Allah] will say, “Thus did Our signs come to you, and you forgot them; and thus will you this Day be forgotten.” [Ta-Ha: 124-126].

So, this is where your liberation lies, O Muslims: in following the verses of Allah (swt), and the Hadith of the Messenger of Allahﷺ by establishing the rule of Allah, the Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided Caliphate), for it is the path of guidance and the path of jihad, the path of glory, power and protection from evil, and the Messenger of Allah ﷺ the truthful said in the Hadith, agreed upon, by Abu Hurairah, may Allah be pleased with him that the Messenger of Allah ﷺ said: «الْإِمَامُ جُنَّةٌ يُقَاتَلُ مِنْ وَرَائِهِ وَيُتَّقَى بِهِ» “Verily the Imam is a Shield, who is fought behind and is protected by.” So take heed, O people of sight.

30 Shawwal 1441 AH

21/6/2020 CE