Praise to Derogation, Is That Right!

At the NATO summit in Brussels, President Erdogan said “Thank God, it never came up”, when asked whether US President Biden’s use of the word ‘genocide’ related to the 1915 Events was raised during the meeting. (Agencies 15.06.2021)

Comment:

Unfortunately, when the states are made of cardboard, the leaders at their head shift from a state of being to another like a paper that shrivels up and becomes shallow if encountered a smallest resistance. Do not take into consideration that the leaders make an appearance and mispresent themselves to the peoples by sleight of mouth. A good commander appears in battle, and a smart and brave leader in rule. Bearing this in mind, they neither show courage and foresight in battle, nor at table. The fact that Erdogan a day before the NATO summit stated to raise the topic of the so-called Armenian ‘’genocide’’, but said ‘’thank God’’ after his meeting with Biden in relation to not having talked about this topic, was a real political disgrace.

(وَلِلَّهِ الْعِزَّةُ وَلِرَسُولِهِ وَلِلْمُؤْمِنِينَ وَلَٰكِنَّ الْمُنَافِقِينَ لَا يَعْلَمُونَ)

“But all honour and power belongs to Allah, His Messenger, and the believers, yet the hypocrites do not know.”

[Al-Munafiqun 8]

Although NATO was founded against the Soviets, it updated itself by coding its existence on Islamophobia with the dissolution of the Soviet Union in the ‘90s. Let us remind you that Turkey is the only country in this union whose people are Muslims. Instead of distancing themselves, our rulers arbitrate and praise the Union of NATO whose purpose is to wage wars against Islam and the Muslims. Besides that, making the children of the Ummah a tool for their political, economic and military goals is the greatest of humiliation. We knew that the leaders who are not ashamed of living this derogation wouldn’t bring the US, which is the head of Kufr, to account for the Armenian ‘’genocide’’ but presumably no one expected them to fall far enough to praise it.

(يَٓا اَيُّهَا الَّذ۪ينَ اٰمَنُوا لِمَ تَقُولُونَ مَا لَا تَفْعَلُونَ)

“The Ayah O believers! Why do you say what you do not do?”

[As-Saf: 2]

This doesn’t remind them of anything. Which means there’s no bottom to the derogation pit.

Let’s remind President Erdogan that praise cannot be done for decisions taken against you by Kuffar. It is done by taking a resolute stance against them, withdrawing from their evil alliances, standing in the face of their attacks against Muslims and giving them military answers.

It is done the way Tariq ibn Ziyad (rh) did after he conquered Spain and trampled on Toledo’s throne. It is done the way Salahuddin Ayyubi (rh) did after he cleaned Al-Quds from the crusaders. It is done the way Sultan Abdul Hamid II (rh) did after he destroyed the plans of Kuffar, after Fatih’s conquest of Istanbul. And this will be the realization of a deed our Lord approves and the fulfillment of the praise to the good in which the heart of Muslims will find relief.

Your efforts to pose for friendship in the same frame as the unbelievers of the United States and Europe, who do not digest the glorious and honorable history of the ummah and seek reckoning with the hatred they have accumulated in them, are politically improvidence. What friendship and alliance are you talking about with these unbelievers who are vindictive enough to be hostile to the history of the Ummah? If these cruelties of the kuffar still don’t detract you from them and if you still choose to be quiet despite the decisions they have taken against you, then continue to do as you wish.

Ahmet SAPA