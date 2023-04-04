Obituary and Condolences from the Ameer of Hizb ut Tahrir and the Head of the Diwan of Grievances for the Death of Dr. Abdul Halim Muhammad Al-Ramahi (Abu Imad)

بسم الله الرحمن الرحيم

[وَمَن يُطِعِ اللّهَ وَالرَّسُولَ فَأُوْلَـئِكَ مَعَ الَّذِينَ أَنْعَمَ اللّهُ عَلَيْهِم مِّنَ النَّبِيِّينَ وَالصِّدِّيقِينَ وَالشُّهَدَاء وَالصَّالِحِينَ وَحَسُنَ أُولَـئِكَ رَفِيقًا]

“And whoever obeys Allah and the Messenger will be in the company of those blessed by Allah: the prophets, the people of truth, the martyrs, and the righteous—what honorable company!” [TMQ Surah An-Nisaa 4:69]

The Ameer of Hizb ut Tahrir and the Head of the Diwan of Grievances mourns, with belief in the Qadaa wa Qadr (Will and Predetermination) of Allah:

Dr. Abdul Halim Muhammad Al-Ramahi (Abu Imad)

Who died at the age of 84. He was one of the prominent and righteous members of the Diwan, by the permission of Allah (swt). He left this mortal world, and moved to the abode of the eternal Hereafter, on the eve of Sunday, the 11th of the Blessed Ramadan 1444 AH, corresponding to 2 April 2023.

He was, may Allah have mercy on him, upright upon the truth and did not abandon it, without fearing the blame of the blamer, for the sake of Allah (swt). We do not praise anyone before Allah (swt). He had extensive experience in exploring the depths of any case, that was presented to the Diwan. He and his brothers would stand upon the reality of the matter. They would put the matter in its place. He judged upon it, with his brothers, establishing the right judicial verdict. His eyes would be focused upon a Paradise as wide as the heavens and the earth, prepared for the righteous.

The eyes shed tears and the heart grieves, and we do not say except what pleases our Lord, and I am grieved by your departure, O dear one.

We in the Hizb, both the leadership and the Shabab, ask Allah (swt) for patience and solace for us, and his honorable family, and for us to be as He (swt) said,

[الَّذِينَ إِذَا أَصَابَتْهُمْ مُصِيبَةٌ قَالُوا إِنَّا لِلَّهِ وَإِنَّا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعُونَ]

“Those who, when faced with a disaster, say, “Surely to Allah we belong and to Him we will ˹all˺ return.”” [TMQ Surah Al-Baqarah 2:156]

May Allah (swt) have mercy on you, dear brother, with wide mercy, and receive you to His Spacious Gardens

[فِي مَقْعَدِ صِدْقٍ عِنْدَ مَلِيكٍ مُقْتَدِرٍ]

“at the Seat of Honor in the presence of the Most Powerful Sovereign.” [TMQ Surah Al-Qamar 54:55].

[إِنَّا لِلَّهِ وَإِنَّا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعُونَ]

“Surely to Allah we belong and to Him we will return.”

Your brother,

Ata Bin Khalil Abu Al-Rashtah

Ameer of Hizb ut Tahrir

11 Ramadan 1444 AH – 2/4/2023

(Translated)