“O Constantinople: Either You Take Me or I Take You” So He Took It

Almost every Muslim house has children animated films that deliver the great historical stances of the Muslim rulers, as parents yearn to raise leaders who will grow up to rule with strength and pride so that they can feel the bright Ummah’s history even if it is a small part of it, a history that has been erased by the educational curricula and distorted by the corrupt media and it was intentionally not mentioned so that Islam will never rise again. The Islamic Ummah revives when Islam is implemented politically and practically in the state and in governance in order for it to be a holistic and complete way of life and its effects to be tangible and apparent in daily life struggles and it does not remain trapped in the idea of separating religion from life and politics.

Perhaps the most influential of these films on the minds and souls of the adults before the children is the story of Sultan Mohammed Al-Fatih (The Conqueror), may Allah have mercy on him, which he has achieved with his generous hands the glad tiding of the Messenger of Allah ﷺ by the conquest of Constantinople on the 20th of Jumada Al-Awwal 857 AH (1453 CE), which was a milestone in the history of the world, the history of the Khilafah (Caliphate), the history of the Muslim armies, the history of carrying dawah and spreading it with Jihad, and in the history of ruling by Islam and its justice on the level of humanity which was on a completely different status in comparison with the Islamic civilization and elevating people and taking them out of the darkness of disbelief to the light of Islam where through the conquest of Constantinople, the doors of Europe opened to receive the eternal message of Islam. For this is a true story and not just a history that ended and passed, rather this bright historical era is one of the ruling stages throughout time. Even if today at the present time the Muslims’ reality is corrupt yet their future is promising, as the Khilafah Rashida (righteous Caliphate) state upon the method of Prophethood will return again, and this is another glad tiding of the Messenger of Allah ﷺ that will be achieved as well, so who will be honored to achieve it as gained previously by Sultan Mohammed Al-Fatih (The Conqueror) May Allah have mercy on him?

Abdullah bin Bishr Al-Khath’ami reported from his father that he heard the Messenger of Allah ﷺ say: «لَتُفْتَحَنَّ الْقُسْطَنْطِينِيَّةُ فَلَنِعْمَ الْأَمِيرُ أَمِيرُهَا وَلَنِعْمَ الْجَيْشُ ذَلِكَ الْجَيْشُ» “Verily you shall conquer Constantinople. What a wonderful leader will its leader be, and what a wonderful army will that army be!” [Narrated by Ahmad]

Also Imam Ahmad narrated that Nu’man ibn Bashir (ra) reported: “The Prophethood will be among you as long as Allah wills, then he will eliminate it if he so wills. Then a Khilafah on the model of Prophethood will prevail so long as Allah wills, then he will eliminate it if he so wills. Then there will be a biting monarchy as long as Allah wills, then he will eliminate it if he so wills. Then there will be an oppressive monarchy as long as Allah wills, then he will eliminate it if he so wills. Then a Khilafah “Caliphate” on the way of Prophethood will prevail and he kept silent.” (Narrated by Ahmad)

The believers rejoiced with the victories and waited for it and followed it for hundreds of years, they have even waited to conquer Constantinople for 800 years. They have given a pledge to their rulers for that and the rulers and citizens alike prayed and were thankful to Allah (swt) when achieving conquests and expanding the state’s boundaries. Rather the Islamic conquests were positions of pride and strength and creating recurring events one after the other as well as achieving glad tidings that makes history and make the Muslim proud of the history of his Mujahideen (fighting in battlefields and conquering lands) ancestors and the great Khalifas (Caliphs) during the time when Muslims had a state that protects them and takes care of their affairs and solves their problems on the basis of the Islamic creed and elevates them by implementing the Islamic system with strength and pride by the hands of the Khalifas who follow the path of the Messenger of Allah ﷺ and his companions (ra) not fearing anyone’s blame for the sake of Allah.

So where are such rulers for the Muslims today?

Where is the Khalifah of Muslims who implements Islam in the Khilafah Rashidah (righteous Caliphate) state upon the method of Prophethood?!

Where is the one who will conquer Rome and will gain by that the praise of the Messenger of Allah ﷺ similar to Mohammed Al-Fatih who got that praise the moment he took Constantinople?!

To all the homes around the globe: Tammi al-Dari reported: The Messenger of Allah, peace and blessings be upon him, said, «لَيَبْلُغَنَّ هَذَا الْأَمْرُ مَا بَلَغَ اللَّيْلُ وَالنَّهَارُ وَلَا يَتْرُكُ اللَّهُ بَيْتَ مَدَرٍ وَلَا وَبَرٍ إِلَّا أَدْخَلَهُ اللَّهُ هَذَا الدِّينَ بِعِزِّ عَزِيزٍ أَوْ بِذُلِّ ذَلِيلٍ عِزّاً يُعِزُّ اللَّهُ بِهِ الْإِسْلَامَ وَذُلّاً يُذِلُّ اللَّهُ بِهِ الْكُفْر» “This matter will certainly reach every place touched by the night and day. Allah will not leave a house or residence but that Allah will cause this religion to enter it, by which the honorable will be honored and the disgraceful will be disgraced. Allah will honor the honorable with Islam and he will disgrace the disgraceful with unbelief.” (Narrated by Ahmad)

Abi Qabeel reported: We were at Amr ibn Al-‘Asi and it was asked which cities are opened first, Constantinople or Rome? Abdullah called for a box with a ring, and he said: So he took out a book from him. He said: Abdullah said: while we are around the Messenger of Allah ﷺ writing the Messenger of Allah ﷺ was asked: “Which of the two cities will be conquered first – Constantinople or Rome?” And the Messenger of Allah ﷺ replied:«مَدِينَةُ هِرَقْلَ تُفْتَحُ أَوَّلاً – يَعْنِي قُسْطَنْطِينِيَّة» “The city of Heraclius (Constantinople) will be conquered first”. (Narrated by Ahmad) And where are those who respond with strong responses that shake the Kafir instead of the empty media fanfare and the farce political plays?!

From the saying of Mohammed Al-Fatih to the Byzantine’s messenger: “Tell your emperor that the current Sultan of the Ottoman state is not the same as the previous ones because the borders that our empire reached will not be reached even by your dreams.” and his saying: “very soon by the permission of Allah I will have in Constantinople a throne or I will have in it a grave”. This is the response of Mohammed Al-Fatih (rh) against the enemies of Islam European politicians who threatened him if he did not lift the siege on Constantinople, they would demolish his state and seize it but he did not retreat and he had the throne and he and the Muslims around the globe prostrated at that time a prostration of thankfulness to Allah for the victory and conquest. The first thing he did is that he turned the Hagia Sofia Church into a masjid, and today the masjids are demolished and the rulers are asleep in fact they are the ones who conspire with the Kuffar against the Muslims.

The pursuit of achieving the glad tidings of the Messenger of Allah ﷺ has ceased by demolishing the Khilafah state (Caliphate) and it will return by the establishment of the state and appointing a ruler, whose personality is an Islamic one implementing the Islamic system as a way of life, for the Ummah has never known positions of honour, pride and strength like from the conquest of Constantinople.

Since their state was demolished whose rulers implemented Islam and they ruled between the people according to Allah’s (swt) Revelation and they made great cumulative efforts to uphold the word of Allah, after the disbelieving colonial West occupied their state and divided it into weak states, plundered its wealth and killed its people. The Islamic Ummah has become at the tail of the nations after it was ruled by the Kuffar’s agents the rulers of today all over the Muslim countries who are semi-men rulers, tyrants, look outs for the West, mercenaries and hired people. They are just tools and trumpets for the Kufr gangs who spread corruption and dissolution and spread their culture, a culture of misguidance, ruin and destruction due to the dirty secular ideas. We do not even dream until they come to realise the fewest meanings of righteous governance, justice, dignity, role model, leadership, pioneering and pride and how the ruling system creates real global change for the entire humanity and about how the personality of the unrivalled ruler should be who supports Allah so that Islam is victorious in his hands through his hard work to make history. He writes and directs the events by moving the Muslim armies and using them properly to uphold the word of Allah on earth instead of killing Muslims together and occupying their lands and desecrating their sanctities.

Hence, Muslims must work hard to over throw the tyrants and establish a Khilafah Rashidah (righteous Caliphate) and appoint a Khalifah (Caliph) who governs them by Islam fulfilling by that Allah’s promise and His noble Messenger’s ﷺ glad tidings and Muslims will achieve a great conquest and for the likes of that let the workers work. Allah (swt) says:

عَسَى رَبُّكُمْ أَنْ يُهْلِكَ عَدُوَّكُمْ وَيَسْتَخْلِفَكُمْ فِي الْأَرْضِ فَيَنْظُرَ كَيْفَ تَعْمَلُونَ

“It may be that your Lord will destroy your enemy and make you successors on the earth, so that He may see how you act?” [Al-Araf: 129]

Ghada Mohammed Hamdy – Wilayah of Sudan

