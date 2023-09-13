Muslims, Your Ideological Struggle is Your Source of Strength!

The series of burning Al-Moshaf Al-Sharif (Quran) continues in Sweden, with the police granting Salwan Momika another permit to burn it in the city of Malmo on Sunday, September 3, 2023. The Swedish channel (SVT) reported that two individuals attempted to forcefully disrupt his event, but the police managed to control them. Several media outlets, including the Aftonbladet Newspaper and SVT television channel, reported on Sunday night that masked individuals pelted the police with stones and set fire to several cars in the city of Malmo.

Sweden continues to pursue an aggressive assimilation policy, which the state has been following for several years. The Swedish state has been implementing an intense assimilation policy aimed at erasing the Islamic identity of Muslims and secularizing them by force. In the midst of its campaign against Islam and the identity of Muslims, the state has attempted to ban the hijab, restrict foreign funding for mosques, withdraw support from Islamic organizations, and close Islamic schools.

Additionally, the state has systematically targeted the children of Muslims and has fostered the series of Quran burnings. The state has also pursued a policy of pressuring Muslims through the issue of honor that prevents Muslim parents from raising their children based on Islamic principles.

Allah Almighty says:

[وَلَا يَزَالُونَ يُقَاتِلُونَكُمْ حَتَّى يَرُدُّوكُمْ عَن دِينِكُمْ إِنِ اسْتَطَاعُوا]

“And they will continue to fight you until they turn you back from your religion if they are able” [Al-Baqara:217].

The Swedish channel SVT mentioned on the second Saturday of September 2023 that the Quran burnings during the current year cost the state nearly 4.7 million Swedish kronor. Additionally, Swedish Radio reported in August of the previous year that a series of Quran burnings in Sweden cost the state more than 40 million Swedish kronor. The Swedish state continues to bear a hefty cost for its assimilation policy, as it has cost it millions of kronor, damaged its reputation abroad, and posed a risk to the safety of its citizens and social harmony.

Allah Almighty says:

[إِنَّ الَّذِينَ كَفَرُوا يُنفِقُونَ أَمْوَالَهُمْ لِيَصُدُّوا عَن سَبِيلِ اللَّهِ فَسَيُنفِقُونَهَا ثُمَّ تَكُونُ عَلَيْهِمْ حَسْرَةً ثُمَّ يُغْلَبُونَ وَالَّذِينَ كَفَرُوا إِلَىٰ جَهَنَّمَ يُحْشَرُونَ]

“Indeed, those who disbelieve spend their wealth to avert [people] from the way of Allah. So they will spend it; then it will be for them a [source of] regret; then they will be overcome. And those who have disbelieved – unto Hell they will be gathered.” [Al-Anfal:36].

The capitalist ideology, which places freedoms at the forefront, has indeed demonstrated its incapacity and failure in leading the world and constructing a society that accepts all people. Secular societies are groaning under the weight of political and economic crises, moral decay, family disintegration, mental illnesses, and crime. Here, the champions of democracy acknowledge the defeat of their values when they compromise their principles.

The bankruptcy of Western thought becomes evident when they are unable to intellectually confront Islam. Instead, they resort to mockery and defamation. The intellectual strength of Islam is unparalleled, as it challenges humanity to produce something like the Quran. The West’s failure to engage with Islam rationally drives them to burn the Quran and provoke Muslim youth to elicit violent reactions, which they then exploit for political purposes in their war against Islam.

O Muslims:

We urge you not to engage in violent confrontations or reactions that go against Sharia. Such actions do not solve the problem but are instead used against us. Our call is an intellectual and political one, and we must uphold Islam on this basis, especially in our time, where the world seeks salvation from the corruption of capitalism. Islam is the only solution for humanity, and our mission is to unify our efforts and direct them towards the establishment of the Khilafah (Caliphate), embodying Islam instead of being lured into futile reactions that do not protect the Quran and the resurgence of Muslims. We implore all Muslims to channel their anger and disappointment into serious political action to elevate the word of Allah and challenge all other ideologies while spreading Islam.

The policy of forced assimilation aims to undermine the faith of Muslims and their noble values. Do not be deceived and do not replace them with Western values that have been abandoned by their own people. Instead, fortify yourselves against them by adhering to Islamic values. Islamic values are not mere slogans and rituals; they are concepts that manifest in behavior and lifestyle. Study the teachings of Islam deeply so that you can intellectually carry Islam and stand against these assimilation attempts. Challenge Western values intellectually and demonstrate the greatness of Islam.

[هُوَ الَّذِي أَرْسَلَ رَسُولَهُ بِالْهُدَىٰ وَدِينِ الْحَقِّ لِيُظْهِرَهُ عَلَى الدِّينِ كُلِّهِ وَلَوْ كَرِهَ الْمُشْرِكُونَ]

“It is He who has sent His Messenger with guidance and the religion of truth to manifest it over all religion, although they who associate others with Allah dislike it.” [At-Tawba].