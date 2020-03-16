Mufti Samigullin Humiliates Himself

Mufti of Tatarstan Kamil Samigullin stated that he did not speak out against the amendment to the Russian Constitution containing the concept of “state-forming people”, but only expressed doubt about its wording, the Tatarstan Spiritual Administration of Muslims (SAM) reported.

“Speaking generally about constitutional amendments introduced by President Vladimir Putin, I share many of them and will vote for them. Moreover, we see how much attention Vladimir Vladimirovich devotes to the revival of spirituality, supporting initiatives of traditional faiths. Now about the “state-forming people.” I expressed doubt regarding its wording. Of course, there should be a special status of the Russian language as the state language. Should the state express and defend the interests of the Russian people – of course it should, since this is the majority of the population of our country. Then, perhaps, it would be advisable to use the following thesis in the constitution: “Expressing the will of the multinational people of the Russian Federation and the Russian people”. Such an approach would emphasize the multinationality of the state and its special role in the fate of the Russian people,” – the mufti explained his position.

We are talking about Putin’s proposal to amend the Constitution of Russia and to prescribe in it the special role of the Russian people as state-building and the continuity of the Russian Federation in relation to the USSR, as well as the integrity and indivisibility of Russia. That is, thus, the Russian authorities officially and bluntly declare that this is Russia – this is the “Russian world”, this is the state for the Russians, while the rest of the nations must agree to this and submit to it. At the same time, such officials, represented by representatives of the official clergy of Muslims, as Mufti of Tatarstan Kamil Samigullin, chairman of the Central Spiritual Administration of Muslims Talgat Tadjeddin, call for acceptance of this and submission, urge Muslims to consider themselves part of this “Russian world”, serve it and be proud of it. That is, recognize the legitimacy of the occupier, who seized the lands of Muslims and established the laws of disbelief there, and also obey the dominance of the Russian Orthodox Church.

Unfortunately, we hear such statements from the so-called “Spiritual leaders” of Muslims, who, instead of being defenders of Islam and Muslims, on the contrary, are in a hurry to defend the enemies of Islam and Muslims, overtaking each other in justifying their tyranny. And this is just one of the consequences of the almost 500-year occupation of Muslims of Tatarstan by the Russian colonizer. Moreover, it is the longest occupation in the history of the Islamic Ummah. Since 1552, according to the Gregorian calendar, from the moment Kazan was captured by the troops of Moscow Tsar Ivan the Terrible, Kazan Muslims were under occupation, and the story of their disasters began: genocide, forced deportations, forced baptism. Since then, violent Christianization has been taking place, as a result even a separate layer has appeared – baptized Tatars, who in exchange for apostasy saved their life, property and status.

Muslim Tatars resisted occupation and forced baptism, organized uprisings and partisan movements led by various imams and scholars. This resistance was brutally suppressed, but the resistance continued. As a result, Empress Catherine II went on a trick: she allowed Muslims to remain Muslims, to pray and even build new and restore old mosques that were destroyed by the Russians, but at the same time recognize Russian citizenship and recognize the laws of Russia. She banned their forcible baptism and even created a “spiritual government of Muslims”, whose follower is Kamil Samigullin, in order to subjugate, control Muslims and use them in her interests through the clergy appointed by her.

Since 1917, after the Communists came to power, who did not recognize the existence of Allah and considered faith in God to be “opium,” a new round of repressions against Muslims began for their non-recognition of atheism. It was the next round of genocide, the sweeping of the people from believers, preachers and scientists, for their non-recognition of anyone else’s laws except the laws of the Almighty. It was a period of forced deportations, exiles, and a slow death in the Gulag camps. All those who disagree were declared the “enemies of the people”, “anti-Soviet” and shot, or kept in the Gulag sometimes for 25 years. At the same time, mosques turned into corrals for livestock or pig farms, or into cultural and entertainment clubs. Muslims hid their faith, secretly prayed. The alphabet was changed from Arabic to Latin, then almost immediately to Cyrillic, so the next generations were torn off from the heritage of Islamic Tatar and Arabic literature.

But Muslims, even in this situation, resisted as best they could, for example the “forked uprising” that broke out in 1920, or the “black eagle” uprising, which was brutally suppressed.

After the collapse of the USSR, Muslims did not remain without repression for long. Beginning in 1995, the genocide of the Chechens begins, and later – repressions against Muslims under the pretext of “fighting terrorism”. And to this day, under the same slogans of “the fight against extremism and terrorism”, repressions against Muslims continue and intensify: somewhere they are simply killed under the guise of “eliminating an armed terrorist”, somewhere they are sent to prisons, tossing weapons, or simply on a false charge of attempted coup d’etat, seizure of power, attempted terrorist attack. Girls are forbidden to wear headscarves in schools and universities. Under the guise of “extremist” Islamic literature is banned, mosques are closed under various pretexts.

Thus, the degradation of the Muslim population of Tatarstan and the entire Volga region and its current state is due to almost 500-years of occupation, genocide, purges, deportations, separation from Islam, Christianization and communization, despite the fact that Muslims did not give up, resisted, trying to free themselves , save yourself, their religion, their culture, values ​​and language. Despite the occupation, while the Khilafah (Caliphate) existed, Muslims pinned their hopes on it, asked and expected help from it, considered the Khalifah (Caliph) their imam and ruler, considered Istanbul their capital, considered themselves its citizens and often moved there in order to preserve their religion.

But for 99 years now, after the liquidation of the Khilafah (Caliphate), the Muslims of our lands, and not only them, have nowhere to perform hijra, no one to expect help and protection from. And the Russian authorities can do with us whatever they want with complete impunity. They are trying to convince us that we are Russians and should not serve Islam and Muslims, but Russia. And the Mufti Samigullin, humiliating himself, is on the side of the colonialist and helps him in the “mankurization” of our people.

Only the Khilafah (Caliphate) can liberate our peoples from all this oppression and take our religion under their protection. Therefore, we appeal to the rulers and possessors of power with a demand to provide the establishment of the second Righteous Khilafah (Caliphate) with the help of the Hizb ut Tahrir party, which has been bearing this greatest responsibility for almost 70 years.

Allah Almighty said:

يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا إِن تَنصُرُوا اللَّهَ يَنصُرْكُمْ وَيُثَبِّتْ أَقْدَامَكُمْ

“O you who have believed, if you support Allah, He will support you and plant firmly your feet.” [47:7]

Shaikhetdin Abdullah