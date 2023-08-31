In the Midst of the Colonial Countries’ Struggle Over Influence in YemenOnly the Second Rightly Guided Khilafah (Caliphate) on the Method of the Prophethood Will End the Suffering of the People of Yemen

On Wednesday, popular demonstrations and protests began for the second day in a row in Aden Governorate. Protesters blocked the streets in the Mansoura and Sheikh Othman suburbs. The protests included the neighboring governorates of Lahj and Abyan, over the deteriorating living conditions and the increasing high prices, with the absence of basic services such as electricity, water, and health care, which has afflicted the governorates in southern Yemen for many years.

It is evidence of the failure of the current politicians in power in Aden and the southern governorates; from the government of Maeen Abdul Malik, the transitionals, and the revolutionary movements – who promise people good but are nothing but advocates of evil – to take care of people’s affairs and meet their basic needs for decent living, such as security, housing, food, clothing, education, and medicine, and providing electricity and water. When the proper care of people’s affairs was absent under the Islamic system, and entered the care of the Western colonial capitalist countries competing over Yemen, over the plundering of its resources, it resulted in people’s suffering, and local political parties took it as a means to trade in it to achieve their goals.

People are amazed at the lack of electricity in an oil- and gas-producing country, whose production is close to one million barrels per day of black crude oil. It was discovered and produced by foreign oil companies to export to their countries. They did not allow the distillation of its derivatives to meet the country’s needs, rather made the fulfillment of its need for oil derivatives come from them, this is a colonial policy. This is clearly followed by these companies in southern Yemen, with the consent of its rulers.

Likewise, the rest of the services are absent from people in the capitalist system, they are not provided to them as a service, but rather are offered to them as a commodity. Whoever is able to obtain it will get it, and whoever cannot, it is not needed by him. Their country is rich in water and agriculture, and their seas have more than a thousand kilometers of shoreline. The sun shines throughout the year and the wind is abundant.

The Presidential Council and the Transitional Council are enjoying a life of luxury. They are not hungry or thirsty as people are, they are not afflicted by the thirst that afflicts people due to the lack of cold water, or the heat and darkness of the power outage. Where are they from the words of the Commander of the Faithful and the Rightly Guided Caliph of the Muslims, Umar bin Al-Khattab, may Allah be pleased with him, in the year of Al-Ramada: “What a miserable ruler if I am full and the people are hungry”?! He survived on oil, and had forbidden ghee to himself, so he tapped his stomach with his two fingers and said: “Growl however you want, for by Allah, I will not eat ghee until people eat it.”

All these pains and sorrows that surround people from all sides should be a reason to think about a radical change that the inhabitants of the sky and the inhabitants of the earth are satisfied with, a change that sweeps away the unjust rulers. In the midst of this bitter reality, we call on the people of Yemen to work with us to establish the rule of Islam under the shade of the second Khilafah Rashidah (rightly-guided Caliphate) State on the method of the Prophethood with awareness and insight, for we have the revival project on the basis of Islam. How wise is the system of the Lord of the Worlds and how wonderful and just it is. Let our people in Yemen replace the system of Islam with the capitalist system, so that they may live a comfortable life, in which the ruler does not take advantage of luxury for himself and prevent it from them. Allah (swt) says:

[إِنَّ فِي هَذَا لَبَلَاغاً لِّقَوْمٍ عَابِدِينَ]

“Indeed, in this [Qur’ān] is notification for a worshipping people” [Al-Anbiya: 106].

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Yemen

13 Safar 1445 – Tuesday, 29th August 2023

(Translated)