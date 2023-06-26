Implementing the command of Allah in Takbeer, Tahleel, and Tahmeed is the true security, not the security of agencies and black rooms!

In the first ten days of Dhul Hijjah, Islam has called us to openly proclaim Takbeer, Tahleel, and Tahmeed in public places. Therefore, the Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Lebanon called for a vehicle procession with Rayat (banners) “La ilaha illallah Muhammadur Rasulullah.” The necessary procedures were followed to inform the Governor of Beirut and its police chief. After the procession started at exactly 6:00 PM on the 6th of Dhul Hijjah 1444 AH corresponding to 24 June 2023 CE, and people showed their joy, and as the procession covered two-thirds of its route without any issues, people on the sides of the road were glorifying, visualizing, and expressing their joy on their faces.

Despite all this, the Lebanese Army Intelligence in Beirut acted unlawfully and without any legal basis by stopping some participating vehicles and preventing them from continuing. They even requested the removal and concealment of Islamic banners! They sought to disperse the procession, considering themselves the security authority above the governor and the police chief! The communication was clear from the Intelligence leadership to its members on the ground to hasten the end of the procession because they considered it a scene of the flags of the Messenger of Allah (saw) in one of the cities of Islam, which some seek to erase its authentic identity.

Shabab of Hizb ut Tahrir made sure not to create any conflict. The purpose of these processions is to spread a sense of tranquillity by remembering Allah Almighty, who is above all remembrance, and by implementing the command of Allah, who is above all commands.

[وَكَيْفَ أَخَافُ مَا أَشْرَكْتُمْ وَلَا تَخَافُونَ أَنَّكُمْ أَشْرَكْتُم بِاللهِ مَا لَمْ يُنَزِّلْ بِهِ عَلَيْكُمْ سُلْطَاناً فَأَيُّ الْفَرِيقَيْنِ أَحَقُّ بِالْأَمْنِ إِن كُنتُمْ تَعْلَمُونَ * الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا وَلَمْ يَلْبِسُوا إِيمَانَهُم بِظُلْمٍ أُولَٰئِكَ لَهُمُ الْأَمْنُ وَهُم مُّهْتَدُونَ]

“And how should I fear what you associate while you do not fear that you have associated with Allah that for which He has not sent down to you any authority? So which of the two parties has more right to security, if you should know?” [Al-An’am:81]

Allah is greater than any corrupt authority and the domination of security agencies.

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Lebanon

6 Dhu al-Hijjah 1444 – Saturday, 24th June 2023

