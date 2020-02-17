Hamdouk Government has not Only Failed, Rather, Requested that Sudan be Placed Under International Guardianship

The transitional government in Sudan requested, through a letter sent by the Prime Minister Dr. Abdullah Hamduk, requesting the Security Council for a mandate to establish a special political delegate, under Chapter VI to support peace. Provided that the mandate of the prospective delegate covers the entire territory of Sudan. According to the request, the delegate is required to do many things, including: supporting the implementation of the constitutional document, providing support for the good offices of peace negotiations, supporting the return of the displaced persons and refugees to their areas and their reintegration, transitional justice, protecting civilians, and building the capacity of the police forces … and other liabilities!

But we did not think that a day would come, and a Muslim ruler would reveal this matter, and request it with shame and humiliation, without blinking an eyelid as the rulers of Sudan do now! This request from the Prime Minister confirms that the transitional government is a failed government politically, economically, and cannot even provide security. Otherwise, how can it ask the United Nations delegate to do what any respectable government in the world should do, rather ask, the delegate to be a watchdog over the government itself, by requesting support for the implementation of the constitutional document. A document on the basis of which the power structures in Sudan were established, so what remains for the government until it is described as a government in a sovereign state?!

The request made by the transitional government to place the name of Sudan under international guardianship is an act that no previous agent has preceded it, and it is a betrayal of Allah and His Messenger ﷺ, and the patient people of Sudan, and their youth, who gave their agonies and souls, and their blood was shed for real change. However, when crises worsen, the government stands completely impotent, and even admits to its failure, and instead of handing the trust to its people, and let the people choose those who govern them with justice, to remove them from injustice, and care for their affairs. Instead, the government calls upon its masters to colonize Sudan directly without the support of the local agents!

O people of Sudan: The way out (to this current situation) is one-way, and that is that you work with the workers for real change, under the rule of Islam; the Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided Caliphate) upon the method of the Prophethood, to cut off the hands of the greedy colonists in our country, so that we may please our Lord, and live under the blessings of the heaven and earth, which our Lord (swt) has promised us in His saying: وَلَوْ أَنَّ أَهْلَ الْقُرَى آمَنُوا وَاتَّقَوْا لَفَتَحْنَا عَلَيْهِمْ بَرَكَاتٍ مِنَ السَّمَاءِ وَالْأَرْضِ “And if the people of the towns had believed and had the Taqwa (piety), certainly, We should have opened for them blessings from the heaven and the earth.” [Al-Araf: 69]

Ibrahim Othman (Abu Khalil)

Official Spokesman of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Sudan

Wednesday, 16th Jumada II 1441 AH

10/02/2020 CE

No: HTS 1441 / 30