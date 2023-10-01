Extremist Jewish Settlers Dance on the Graves of the Sahabah while the Saudi Regime “gets closer to Israel every day”

‘Israeli’ settlers singing and dancing over Muslim graves in the historic Bab al-Rahma Cemetery, next to Al-Aqsa Mosque. The Bab al-Rahma Islamic cemetery contains many graves of the Companions of Prophet Muhammad (saw), most notably Ubadah ibn al-Samit and Shadad ibn Aus (ra), and the graves of Muslims who participated in the conquest of Jerusalem during the Omari and Ayyubid conquests. (DOAM, 26/09/2023)

Comment:

Starting with the news of Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman saying “Saudi Arabia is moving closer to normalising relations with Israel” as Bret Baier previews ‘historic moments’ in first-ever all-English interview with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince on Fox News. MBS denies that Saudi ever suspended talks with ‘Israel’ saying that “everyday we get closer.” (Fox News)

More excerpts include, “For us, the Palestinian issue is very important, and we have good negotiations,” the Crown Prince said. When asked whether he sees himself working with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, MBS said, “If we have a breakthrough of reaching a deal that gives the Palestinians their needs and makes the region calm, we [Saudi Arabia] will work with whoever is there.” (Alarabiya)

Now to the news of the Jewish settlers dancing on the sacred graves of the Muslim Mujahideen and the honorable Sahabah (ra), what will be the deterrent, one that will make the entire Jewish entity tremble at the mere sound of the Arab regimes’ movements?? Definitely not the brazen statements of MBS! This gives the brightest green light for the fanatics to do much worse than dance atop the Muslims’ graves and desecrate them.

Bab Al-Rahma Cemetery, a 1400-year-old cemetery located outside the eastern wall of Masjid al-Aqsa, contains graves from all Islamic historical periods from the Sahaba Ubadah-bin-Samit and Shaddad-bin-Aus and later the Egyptian soldiers who were killed during the battle for Jerusalem and also believed to have been the last resting place of the Mujahideen who participated with Salah al-Din in liberating the city from the Crusaders. For these spiteful defamatory actions to occur in such a sacred place at the Aqsa Masjid, comes with assurances that there will be no repercussions.

A week earlier comes the shameless interview with Bin Salman, boasting of the once clandestine relations to now out in the open ties becoming closer every day. Yet where is MBS’s concern of the latest desecration of Bab Al-Rahma Cemetery?

As mentioned in 2022 in a Reidal commentary for Brookings Institute, “Israel values its covert contacts with the Saudis but craves public recognition as the path to ending its isolation in the Islamic world.” This what the Jewish entity wanted from its inception, the recognition and normalization of the Arab states with their entity. Sadly the Jewish settlers desecrate and defile the Blessed Land even further relying on the blind eye from its neighbors. It is upon the sincere brave ones in the Muslim armies to rise up against the treacherous regimes to liberate the Blessed Land and burn all the abhorrent agreements of treason to the Ummah.

Manal Bader