Dividing Borders or Dividing Brothers?

Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said at a weekly press briefing, in response to a question on the clashes between the security forces of Pakistan and Afghanistan in Chaman-Spin Boldak area, “We have agreed to continue established institutional mechanism with Afghanistan to prevent such incidents,”. (Daily Times)

Comment:

Having territorial clashes in areas assigned by a foreign force do not actually even fall in a territorial or tribal dispute. These are prison clashes, closely monitored and manipulated by the captor. Muslims around the world are in a state of visible or invisible state of captivity. So is the case with Pakistan and Afghanistan, taking pride in defending their borders in hopes of gaining strength, is actually weakening them. The Subcontinent and Afghanistan have been close and helping each other till they gained statuses of nation States. Afghanistan, known as the “cockpit of Asia.” is strategically, psychologically, culturally, geographically and politically, one of the most important neighbors of Pakistan, and can be a gateway to many neighboring countries and thus gaining control over it for accessibility becomes important for the West. Throughout history, the invaders, merchants and visitors came to the Indian Subcontinent through Afghanistan. While Britain was busy looting the Subcontinent, Russia’s coming close to Afghanistan made Britain insecure about its opium trade, thus starting a very long Great Game between Britain and Russia, to gain domination of central Asia, resulting in the imposed and infamous Durand line. After Britain’s infamous exit from the area, the USA started slithering towards Afghanistan, accepting it as a free country in 1921 as its first step. With changing times, interests also changed and so did the strategies. Seeing through a clearer lens it becomes obvious that what we fight in the name of war is suicide and whom we kill as an enemy is our brother and the killer is hand in glove with the enemy. Having an Arabic, Islamic name of an organization does not make it a symbol or carrier of Islam. Islam is a way of life and a Muslim is one who not only tries to live by Islam but makes it easier for others to live by it too and that being a Muslim is not about creating a group and claiming the brand name for the group, but to have a snowball effect on society. Islam started from the small city of Makkah and spread over the world through following the command of Allah (swt). Be it the forces of Pakistan or Afghanistan, they should not take each other as rivals who need to make a pact for co-existing, but should work as allies to protect Muslim lives and wealth. The groups like TTP (Tehreek Taliban Pakistan) are created by exploitation of emotions, and are fed on material benefit.

The Muslim Khilafah (Caliphate) State will gather all the factions and turn them into a huge Islamic force, that will not be divided by lines or wires. Khaleefah tul Muslimeen will make sure that there is no infiltration of foreign concepts, and under his guidance and protection, the Ummah will develop in physical, psychological and intellectual strength. The Khaleefah will appoint walis (governors) and will ensure that no part of Muslim land is used in a mischievous way. With such moves the Khilafah State will emerge as a force to be reckoned. Now that the Ummah has witnessed how manipulative and cunning non-believers can be, through the eyes of Hizb it will keep a close check on any wrong or harmful moves. Rightful distribution of resources and providing of facilities will build people’s trust in the State and increase their love and affection for each other.

Abu Hurairah reported the Messenger of Allah (May peace be upon him) as saying:

«كُلُّ الْمُسْلِمِ عَلَى الْمُسْلِمِ حَرَامٌ مَالُهُ وَعِرْضُهُ وَدَمُهُ حَسْبُ امْرِئٍ مِنَ الشَّرِّ أَنْ يَحْقِرَ أَخَاهُ الْمُسْلِمَ»

“Everything of a Muslim is sacred to a Muslim: his property, honour and blood. It is enough evil for any man to despise his brother Muslim.” (Sunan Abi Dawud)

Ikhlaq Jehan