Despite Abundant Wheat Reserves, People are Denied Bags of Flour. The Khilafah Will End the Divisive Federal Politics that Deprive Us of Essentials

Several viral social media videos have struck our hearts, as poor people endure immense suffering, whilst standing in long queues for bags of flour. A 35-year-old, father of six was crushed in a stampede, in Mirpur Khas, over ten-kilogram bags of flour. People can be seen scrambling for a bag of poor quality flour, at the government rate. People are cursing the rulers, as they are buying wheat at double the rate. The poor, labor class are now unable to have even two meals a day. This is happening despite the fact that Punjab province currently has wheat stock for 106 days, whilst Sindh province has 98 days and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province has 152 days, with a total of 370,000 metric tons of wheat stocks. Many ships are anchored at the port, laden with wheat.

The federal, provincial system is at fault. Despite being one country, Sindh and Punjab provinces are refusing to provide wheat to Balochistan at a low price. Each provincial government is responsible for its province alone, and not for the rest of the country. It is the mischief of the federal system that each province is fixing different support prices for wheat. This added to the crisis. It is the federal system in which the governments of different parties, in different provinces, are deliberately pushing each other into crises, to win the next election, securing their selfish political interests. This is why the federal and provincial governments are busy blaming each other. However, the people of Pakistan are suffering the consequences. Yet, there was a record wheat production in Pakistan last year. Yet, Pakistan is able to meet the needs of the Muslims in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Central Asia, in terms of its agricultural potential. However, due to the federal, democratic, capitalist system, the rulers are not able to secure the need for a food staple, wheat.

It will be the unified system of the Khilafah (Caliphate), and the agricultural reforms of Islam, that will make Pakistan the food basket of the Muslim World. The Khilafah will not provide wheat for the citizens of the Khilafah alone, but also non-Muslim countries. The Khilafah, according to the Islamic Shariah ruling, will abolish the leasing of agricultural land for cultivation, on rent or share of production. It will take back the land from those owners who failed to cultivate their land for three consecutive years, and grant it to those who can. The Khilafah will make millions of hectares of barren land cultivable in a revolutionary manner. The Khilafah will make the resources of the Islamic Ummah, including wheat reserves, available to all citizens of the Khilafah through a unitary system. The Khilafah will refuse to make wheat reserved for any one province or region, or any single class. It will provide food, clothing and shelter to all its citizens, regardless of race or religion.

O People of Pakistan! We will see no relief through flattering Gulf kings and emirs, begging America, China and Europe and choking people through IMF conditions. These measures will not delay the looming disaster, beyond a few months, or a year, or two. It is time to bury this anti-people politics of selfish interests. The Ummah needs a politics and state based on guardianship of the affairs, which the Khilafah alone can provide. Strive to lay the foundations of a new politics and a new state based on Islam. Embrace Islam as a complete way of life and system of governance. Strive so that the current man-made system is uprooted and the Khilafah on the Method of Prophethood is established in its place. Depend on Allah (swt) and reject the whispers of the Shaytan. Allah (swt) says in the Holy Quran;

(إِنَّ ٱلشَّيۡطَٰنَ لَكُمۡ عَدُوّٞ فَٱتَّخِذُوهُ عَدُوًّاۚ إِنَّمَا يَدۡعُواْ حِزۡبَهُۥ لِيَكُونُواْ مِنۡ أَصۡحَٰبِ ٱلسَّعِيرِ)

“Surely Satan is an enemy to you. Therefore, do take him as an enemy. He calls his followers to his way so that they may be among the inmates of the Fire.” [TMQ Surah Fatir 35:6].

19 Juamda II 1444 – Thursday, 12th January 2022

