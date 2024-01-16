Delegation from Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Sudan meets Sheikh Haran at his Mosque in Al Qadarif

As part of the activities during the blessed month of Rajab, a delegation from Hizb ut-Tahrir in Wilayah Sudan in Kassala visited Sheikh Idris Haran, the Imam and preacher of Ibrahim Musa Mosque in the Grand Market of Al Qadarif. The visit took place on the first Saturday of Rajab 1445 AH, led by Ustaadh Mohamed Al-Hassan Ahmed, Member of the Council of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Sudan. The delegation also included Montasser Karar, Abdel Samad Al-Tayeb, and Nasr Al-Din Al-Hajj, members of Hizb ut Tahrir. At the beginning of the meeting, Ust. Montasser Karar, the coordinator of the communication committee for events in Al Qadarif, spoke, introducing the delegation and explaining the purpose of the visit.

Then, Mohamed Al-Hassan, head of the delegation, spoke about the month of Rajab, in which the Islamic state, the Khilafah (Caliphate), was demolished. With its loss, the Islamic Ummah experienced a period of decline and the woes of wars ignited by the Western colonial infidel (kaffir), distracting and troubling the Ummah while the West itself lived in security. The bitter fruits of these wars are evident now in Sudan, Palestine, and other Muslim countries. Mohamed Al-Hassan concluded by emphasizing that the fundamental solution to the issues facing Muslims lies only in establishing the Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided Caliphate) on the method of the prophethood. He stressed that seeking temporary patchwork solutions is never valid.

Then, Sheikh Haran spoke graciously, expressing his conviction in the establishment of the Khilafah as a guarantee for the support of Muslims. At the end of the meeting, Sheikh Haran was invited to attend the events organized by Hizb ut Tahrir during the month of Rajab, serving as a reminder to the Ummah of the tragedy of the Khilafah’s destruction, aiming to keep the concept of the Khilafah alive in the minds of Muslims.

Before the delegation left the mosque, Sheikh Haran expressed his gratitude for the visit, praised Hizb ut Tahrir, and wished them success.

2 Rajab 1445 – Sunday, 14th January 2024

