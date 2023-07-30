Counter-Terrorism is an American Plan to Prevent the Unification of Muslims

Debate has now erupted amongst Pakistan’s people of power and its strategic community, regarding the role of Pakistan in the region. On 25 July 2023, the United States’ Central Command issued a press release that stressed, “particular focus on counter-terrorism.” The day before, on 24 July 2023, the US General Michael Erik Kurilla met Pakistan’s army chief. The army media office stated, “The visiting dignitary acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan Army’s successes in fight against terrorism and Pakistan’s continued efforts for bringing peace and stability in the region.”

Counter-terrorism is a continuation of the colonialist policy of divide et impero, “divide and rule.” During the era of colonialization, the Western powers made borders that would generate continuous conflict between Muslims. In Pakistan’s region, they divided Pashtun tribes in half, through a border between Pakistan and Afghanistan. The border is called the Durand Line because it was made by the cunning British colonialist, Sir Henry Marion Durand. The colonialist border created a need within the tribes to ignore the border, in order to maintain trade and family ties. Then, the colonialists insisted that the rulers of Muslims maintain the borders, and prevent their removal and violation by force. Thus, a conflict arose, undermining security and peace in the region.

Throughout the lands of Muslims, from Pakistan to Egypt, borders create conflicts between the authority of the region, and its inhabitants. These conflicts weaken the Muslims, whilst strengthening their enemies. These conflicts worsen, as the failed states in the Muslim lands increase the poverty and suffering of the inhabitants. In addition, the kuffar use their embassies in the lands of Muslims to fund and arm those who fought the states, pouring fuel on the fires of conflict.

O Muslims of Pakistan! Indeed, the American appreciation of counter-terrorism is a colonialist trick to divide and rule over Muslims. America demands that the Muslim Pakistan Army fights Muslims in the tribal regions. Counter-terrorism traps the army in a war of Fitna on the western border, whilst granting India peace on the eastern border. Whilst Muslims are fighting Muslims, the Hindu State occupies Kashmir, without disturbance. This is even though Allah (swt) commanded the Muslims,

[وَأَخْرِجُوہُم مِّنْ حَیْثُ أَخْرَجُوکُمْ]

“And expel them from wherever they expelled you” [TMQ Surah Al-Baqarah 2:190].

Indeed, counter-terrorism creates conflict, insecurity, dispute and weakness within the Islamic Ummah. Counter-terrorism creates enmity between Muslims, which prevents the unification of Afghanistan, Pakistan and Central Asia as a strong Khilafah state. Allah (swt) warned,

[وَأَطِيعُوا اللَّهَ وَرَسُولَهُ وَلاَ تَنَازَعُوا فَتَفْشَلُوا وَتَذْهَبَ رِيحُكُمْ]

“Obey Allah ﷻ and His Messenger ﷺ and do not dispute with one another, or your strength will dissipate.” [TMQ Surah Al-Anfaal 8:46].

Ibn Kathir said in his Tafseer, “And your strength will go away, that is, your power, your unity, and whatever was within you of well-being.”

O Muslims of Pakistan’s Armed Forces and Tribal Regions! Point your steel in the right direction immediately. Unify as a single armed force to liberate Occupied Kashmir. Tear down the Durand Line to become one state. Seal the centers of Fitnah, the American embassy and consulates, as well as the Indian High Commission. Expose the munafiq agents amongst you by announcing Jihad against the kafir enemy. Address each other as Allah (swt) addresses you, as believers in a single brotherhood. Establish conciliation amongst yourselves. And as the first step to achieve all that is good in your Deen, grant your Nussrah to Hizb ut Tahrir for the re-establishment of the Khilafah (Caliphate) on the Method of Prophethood.

Indeed, the unification of the Muslims of Pakistan, Afghanistan, Central Asia and Bangladesh, as one Khilafah state is a natural and inevitable matter. Allah (swt) said,

[إِنَّمَا الْمُؤْمِنُونَ إِخْوَةٌ]

“Indeed, the believers are a brotherhood.” [TMQ Surah Al-Hujurat 49:10].

Imam Qurtubi said in his Tafsir, “That is, in Deen and sanctity, not in race. For this reason, it was said, ‘Brotherhood in Deen is of more permanence than brotherhood by race. Brotherhood by race is severed by violating the Deen, whilst brotherhood in Deen is never severed by racial differences.’”

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Pakistan

Press Release

10 Muharram 1445 – Friday, 28th July 2023

No: 01 / 1445