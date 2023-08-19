Contact Addresses for the Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Tunisia

Distinguished directors of print, audio and visual media, honorable journalists,

After Greetings,

We inform you of the composition of the Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Tunisia and the means of contacting them:

Ustath Ahmed Tatar: Member of the Media Office

50 164 314

[email protected]

Ustath Ahmed Al May: Member of the Media Office

90 101 914

[email protected]

Ustath Mohammad Annaser Shweikha: Member of the Media Office

29 581 592

[email protected]

Ustath Mohammad Ali ben Salem: Member of the Media Office

98 598 969

[email protected]

Ustath Khoubaib Kerbakah: Head of the Media Office

98 145 100

[email protected]

Accordingly, if you want to communicate with the party in any matter, such as inquiring about any position of the party or about the political opinion on current events, or to conduct an interview or so, you may contact the members of the office.

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Tunisia

Press Announcement

1 Safar 1445 – Thursday, 17th August 2023

No: 08 / 1445

