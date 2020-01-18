Between the Promise and Glad Tidings will be Victory and Empowerment and it will be the Second Khilafah Rashidah

These days we are passing through a great memory of one of Allah’s great days, a promise and good tidings from the Messenger of Allah ﷺ, «لَتُفْتَحَنَّ الْقُسْطَنْطِينِيَّةُ، وَلَنِعْمَ الْأَمِيرُ أَمِيرُهَا، وَلَنِعْمَ الْجَيْشُ ذَلِكَ الْجَيْشُ» “You will open Constantinople, its Amir is the best Amir, and the best army is that army.” Which Allah (swt) ordained it to be at the hands of Muhammad Al-Fateh, Rahimahullah, by which he and his army deserved to be praised by RasulAllah ﷺ. And between the promise and the good tidings was an action, a quest and a race to fulfill the promise and obtain the honor of the conquest and the praise, because Allah’s promise is inevitable and it brings honor, dignity and pride to the one who on his hands it is fulfilled. So, good tidings for the Ummah of Muhammed as your Prophet gave you the good tidings of your glory once again under the Khilafah State (Caliphate) on the method of the Prophethood.

Imam Ahmad narrated on the authority of Al-Nu’man, ibn Al-Bashir (ra) that RasulAllah ﷺ said: «تَكُونُ النُّبُوَّةُ فِيكُمْ مَا شَاءَ اللَّهُ أَنْ تَكُونَ، ثُمَّ يَرْفَعُهَا إِذَا شَاءَ أَنْ يَرْفَعَهَا، ثُمَّ تَكُونُ خِلَافَةٌ عَلَى مِنْهَاجِ النُّبُوَّةِ فَتَكُونُ مَا شَاءَ اللَّهُ أَنْ تَكُونَ، ثُمَّ يَرْفَعُهَا إِذَا شَاءَ اللَّهُ أَنْ يَرْفَعَهَا، ثُمَّ تَكُونُ مُلْكاً عَاضّاً فَيَكُونُ مَا شَاءَ اللَّهُ أَنْ يَكُونَ، ثُمَّ يَرْفَعُهَا إِذَا شَاءَ أَنْ يَرْفَعَهَا، ثُمَّ تَكُونُ مُلْكاً جَبْرِيَّةً فَتَكُونُ مَا شَاءَ اللَّهُ أَنْ تَكُونَ، ثُمَّ يَرْفَعُهَا إِذَا شَاءَ أَنْ يَرْفَعَهَا، ثُمَّ تَكُونُ خِلَافَةً عَلَى مِنْهَاجِ النُّبُوَّةِ ثُمَّ سَكَتَ» “Prophethood will last with you as long as Allah wants it to last. Then there will be Khilafah according to the method of Prophethood, and it will last for as long as Allah wishes, then He will lift it if He wishes. Then there will be hereditary rule, and it will last for as long as Allah wishes, then He will lift it if He wishes. Then there will be an oppressive rule, and it will last for as long as Allah wishes, then He will lift it if He wishes. Then there will be Khilafah according to the method of Prophethood.” Then he ﷺ fell silent”.

And Allah Almighty gave His Messenger the glad tidings of the opening of Bayt al-Maqdis (Jerusalem) again, فَإِذَا جَاء وَعْدُ الآخِرَةِ لِيَسُوؤُواْ وُجُوهَكُمْ وَلِيَدْخُلُواْ الْمَسْجِدَ كَمَا دَخَلُوهُ أَوَّلَ مَرَّةٍ وَلِيُتَبِّرُواْ مَا عَلَوْاْ تَتْبِيراً * عَسَى رَبُّكُمْ أَن يَرْحَمَكُمْ وَإِنْ عُدتُّمْ عُدْنَا وَجَعَلْنَا جَهَنَّمَ لِلْكَافِرِينَ حَصِيراً “Then when the final promise came, [We sent your enemies] to sadden your faces and to enter the temple in Jerusalem, as they entered it the first time, and to destroy what they had taken over with [total] destruction. * [Then Allah said], “It is expected, [if you repent], that your Lord will have mercy upon you. But if you return [to sin], We will return [to punishment]. And We have made Hell, for the disbelievers, a prison-bed.” [Al-Isara: 7-8]

This will be achieved only by the coming second Khilafah Rashidah (righteous Caliphate) by Allah’s permission. So, good tidings to you, O people of the Blessed Land, good tidings to you O people of Ash-Sham, good tidings to you O the oppressed Uyghurs in Eastern Turkestan, and in Kashmir and other land of Islam … for Allah’s victory is coming and its time has approached, so patience is most fitting, and Allah is the one sought for help against that which they describe. Be like the family of Yassir whom RasulAllah ﷺ gave glad tidings while they were harmed in the valley of Mecca, saying: «صَبْرًا آلَ يَاسِرٍ؛ فَإِنَّ مَوْعِدَكُمُ الْجَنَّةُ» “Have patience O family of Yaasir for indeed your abode is the Jannah.” And we say to you, be patient O the oppressed people for indeed your abode is the Jannah, and before it your date will soon be with the second Khilafah Rashidah on the method of the Prophethood, which will support you and restore what you’ve been robbed of your dignity.

Even what the Ummah passes through from these grave events and the desperate attempts to kill it and separate it from its Deen as a whole, they are also all glad tidings. For the Ummah of Islam is alive and does not die, and Allah has prepared for it a leading party, Hizb ut Tahrir, which does not lie to it, which stood up sincerely advising it, and working for its revival, and continuing day and night to fulfill the promise of Allah Almighty and the good tidings of His Prophet ﷺ, may Allah crown the party’s efforts with a hastened and near victory and supporters who establish with it a state whose goodness will encompass the trees and stones before humans, وَيَوْمَئِذٍ يَفْرَحُ الْمُؤْمِنُونَ * بِنَصْرِ اللهِ “And that day the believers will rejoice * In the victory of Allah.” [Ar-Rum: 4-5]. أَلا إِنَّ نَصْرَ اللّهِ قَرِيبٌ“Yes! Certainly, the help of Allah is near!” [Al Baqarah: 214].

O Allah make it soon and make us be from its witnesses and soldiers.

Said Fadhil

Member of the Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Egypt