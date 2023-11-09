America: Demonstration at Turkish and Egyptian Consulates

Aqsa Calls – Gaza Burns

#AqsaCallsArmies

On Monday, October 23, 2023, Hizb ut Tahrir / America conducted a protest at the Turkish and Egyptian consulates located in Chicago.

The protests had a clear message for both the Turkish and Egyptian governments, media and public at large. We demanded the Muslims armies of Turkey and Egypt to mobilize and liberate the Blessed Land – Palestine and end the occupation. These armies are fully capable of doing this and it is an obligation upon them to save our Ummah in Palestine from the genocide that is being perpetrated by the illegal Zionist entity and sponsored by America.

We reminded these Muslim armies about the honorable history of Salahudeen Ayyubi and Saif ad-Din Qutuz who liberated Palestine and our Khalifah (Caliph) Sultan Abdul Hameed II who protected it from the Zionist. We accounted the Turkish and Egyptian governments for their in-action and complicity in the massacre that is occurring in Gaza.

We delivered a letter from Hizb ut Tahrir / America to the officials at the Egyptian consulate who received it cordially and had an impassioned discussion on the above points.

However, the Turkish consulate was inhospitable and the officials would not even accept our letter.

The rulers in the Muslim lands have truly shown that they are treacherous and are not even moved by the dismembered bodies of our children. Their loyalty lies underneath the feet of the colonial powers like America and Britain.

Finally, we remind the Ummah and the Muslim armies that the only solution to the crisis in Palestine is liberation through re-establishing the Khilafah (Caliphate) State upon the method of the Prophethood, implementing Islam and mobilizing the armies.

Haitham Ibn Thbait

Media Representative of Hizb ut Tahrir in America

Press Release

8 Rabi’ II 1445 – Monday, 23rd October 2023

No: 01 / 1445