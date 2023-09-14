Ain al-Hilweh Camp, the Conspiracy Battle!

As part of enjoining the good and forbidding the evil for all the warring parties in the Ain al-Hilweh camp, Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah of Lebanon called for a stand in Nejmeh Square in the city of Sidon on Sunday, 10/9/2023. The city of Sidon which suffered, as it did, as a result of the events of Ain al-Hilweh of Injuries, killings, harm, disruption of public life, and paralysis of people’s movement. This stand was aimed at directing a cry to stop the bloodshed of the people of the camp and the people of the city of Sidon. Those who were afraid of the voice of truth, terrified of enjoining good and forbidding evil, began to promote a counter-action in the same place through one of the spokespersons of the Dayton authority in the Fatah movement. In addition to some of their groups disguised under the name “Free Sidon Youth”! This is due to their fear and knowledge that our position is the position of the general population of Ain al-Hilweh and Sidon camps, rejecting the systematic destruction of the camp, which prompted the party to cancel the work, because Hizb ut Tahrir, which forbids the fighting between brothers, cannot allow tampering and chaos to spread directly to the squares of the city of Sidon, its people and its neighbourhood, which has always been an incubator for the people of Palestine and their camps.

To our People in Ain al-Hilweh Camp, we say:

First: What is happening to you today is what happened to your brothers in the Yarmouk camp in Damascus in terms of systematic destruction, with the broad goal of ending any military situation that represents even a slight threat to the Jewish entity and to the regimes that protect it from its sides! And the declared normalization process with it will continue, especially after Lebanon was put on the path to normalization since the demarcation of the maritime borders and now the land borders was completed!

Second: We advise you honestly and sincerely. You have realized with the passage and recurrence of events, especially in the last two battles, that what is happening is a perfectly crafted conspiracy, so do not be tools for anyone to pass on their sinful plans and projects, but rather be that rock upon which their malicious conspiracies are shattered.

Third: Take the tools of fighting, from all parties, to stop this absurdity, and prevent your children in Ain al-Hilweh and other camps from responding to the calls for incitement and killing, from all parties…And scream in the face of everyone, who took up arms in this conspiracy battle from all parties, the hadith of the Messenger of Allah (saw):

«مَنْ حَمَلَ عَلَيْنَا السِّلَاحَ فَلَيْسَ مِنَّا»

“Whoever takes up arms against us, is not from us.” [Narrated by Al-Bukhari].

Fourth: Know that your blood is pure to your Lord and to His sincere servants, but it is cheap to the frivolous and hypocritical, so it is not permissible to shed it in this way and for this sake. In the Hadith, Ibn Omar said: “I saw the Messenger of Allah (saw) circumambulating the Ka’bah and saying:

«مَا أَطْيَبَكِ وَأَطْيَبَ رِيحَكِ، مَا أَعْظَمَكِ وَأَعْظَمَ حُرْمَتَكِ، وَالَّذِي نَفْسُ مُحَمَّدٍ بِيَدِهِ، لَحُرْمَةُ الْمُؤْمِنِ أَعْظَمُ عِنْدَ اللهِ حُرْمَةً مِنْكِ، مَالِهِ، وَدَمِهِ، وَأَنْ نَظُنَّ بِهِ إِلَّا خَيْراً»

‘How good you are and how good your fragrance; how great you are and how great your sanctity. By the One in Whose Hand is the soul of Muhammad, the sanctity of the believer is greater before Allah than your sanctity, his blood and his wealth, and to think anything but good of him.’” [Narrated by Ibn Majah].

Hizb ut-Tahrir in Wilayah of Lebanon, as in every place, will continue in its work, Allah willing, enjoining the good and forbidding the evil, in accordance with the words of Allah (swt):

[وَالْمُؤْمِنُونَ وَالْمُؤْمِنَاتُ بَعْضُهُمْ أَوْلِيَاءُ بَعْضٍ يَأْمُرُونَ بِالْمَعْرُوفِ وَيَنْهَوْنَ عَنِ الْمُنكَرِ]

“The believing men and believing women are allies of one another. They enjoin what is right and forbid what is wrong” [At-Tawba: 71].

It does not pay attention to those who are satisfied or dissatisfied with those whose position is:

[الْمُنَافِقُونَ وَالْمُنَافِقَاتُ بَعْضُهُم مِّن بَعْضٍ يَأْمُرُونَ بِالْمُنكَرِ وَيَنْهَوْنَ عَنِ الْمَعْرُوفِ]

“The hypocrite men and hypocrite women are of one another. They enjoin what is wrong and forbid what is right” [At-Tawba: 67].

Until Allah (swt) permits relief and victory in the Khilafah Rashida (rightly guided Caliphate) state on the method of the Prophethood.

[فَعَسَى اللهُ أَن يَأْتِيَ بِالْفَتْحِ أَوْ أَمْرٍ مِّنْ عِندِهِ فَيُصْبِحُوا عَلَى مَا أَسَرُّوا فِي أَنفُسِهِمْ نَادِمِينَ]

“But perhaps Allāh will bring conquest or a decision from Him, and they will become, over what they have been concealing within themselves, regretful” [Al-Ma’ida: 52]

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Lebanon

Press Release

26 Safar 1445 – Monday, 11th September 2023

No: H.T.L 1445 / 02

(Translated)