Actions of Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah of Sudan Angers the Enemies of Islam, So They Tend to Lie and Mislead

Activists circulated on social media sites a video of a group of young people from Hizb ut Tahrir/ Wilayah of Sudan in Gedaref. Those who released the video claimed that they were a group calling itself the Movement for the Liberation of the Islamic Nation from the Rulers and raised banners calling for the appointment of one Leader of the Islamic Ummah, and black and white flags written on them there is no god but Allah and Muhammad is the Messenger of Allah. The video is next to the grain silo in Gedaref city.

We in Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah of Sudan, and relating to this video, explain the following facts:

First: The person who filmed the video and reported the news is a liar; because the video carried by the Shabab, the logo is written on it by Hizb ut Tahrir, and if he was skeptical, he would have asked the Shabab to know who they are, and he would have known that this group that he took a video of are members of Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah of Sudan – Gedaref.

Second: This person who filmed and published the video clearly has a sinister purpose when he says that they are a group calling itself the Movement for the Liberation of the Islamic Nation from Rulers, and the impression that they carry black and white flags written in which there is no god but Allah, Muhammad is the Messenger of Allah.

Third: For those who know and those who do not know, the flags published in the video are black, meaning the banner of Okab, and white, which is the standard of the Messenger of Allah, on the authority of Ibn Abbas, may Allah be pleased with them both said: «كَانَتْ رَايَتُهُ سَوْدَاءَ وَلِوَاؤُهُ أَبْيَضَ» “The flag of the Messenger of Allah (saw) was black, and his standard was white.” [Narrated by Tirmidhi].

Fourth: The activities of Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah of Sudan in all parts of Sudan are known to everyone, and only eyes that throw dust can mistake them for other people. And the activity of the Shabab of Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah of Sudan in Gedaref is known to the people of Gedaref, they are the sons of Gedaref, and we do not think that any of the people of Gedaref does not know Hizb ut Tahrir and their Shabab, so the Hizb’s house is open in the morning and evening in Dim Hamad neighborhood, and the activities of the house and its forums are known to everyone.

In conclusion: We tell those angered by the activity of Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah of Sudan that whatever you do, you will not receive anything but shame in this world and torment in the Hereafter. If you do not return to truth and endure the call with Hizb ut Tahrir to liberate the Ummah from the capitalist disbelieving systems and its delusional ideas, then many before you tried to walk this path and failure and shame were their destiny Allah says:

(إِنَّ اللَّهَ يُدَافِعُ عَنِ الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا إِنَّ اللَّهَ لَا يُحِبُّ كُلَّ خَوَّانٍ كَفُورٍ)

“Truly, Allah defends those who believe. Verily, Allah likes not any treacherous ingrate to Allah [those who disobey Allah but obey Shaitan (Satan)]” [TMQ 22:38].

Ibrahim Othman (Abu Khalil)

Official Spokesman of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Sudan

Press Release

24 Jumada II 1442 – Saturday, 6th February 2021

No: HTS 1442/47

(Translated)