A Message to our Brothers and Sisters in Sri Lanka

We greet you with the salute of the religion that brought us together with you and made us one body, if any part of it is ill the whole body shares the sleeplessness and fever with it, we salute you with the greeting of Islam: Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh…

Since the created borders separate us, thus we share your suffering and grieve for what happens to you, and if our state that unites us and protects us is absent, and our body becomes exhausted, its limbs are being ravaged by ravenous beasts that are struggling to win the largest share of its limbs, then this body is still one – no matter what illnesses afflict it – suffering for the pain of every part in it.

Our bond is strong and solid, not cut off by borders or distances, nor prevented by states or governments, and our hearts are bonded to each other, watching what happens to each part of this body and sharing its pain, and to working to uncover the brutal criminal practices of the corrupt capitalist system towards Muslims. If this world order seeks to conceal the features of the crimes of its puppet governments or justify them on flimsy pretexts such as the fight against extremism and terrorism, our alternative media will expose it, expose the falsehood of its false statements and accusations, and reveal its hatred against Islam and Muslims.

Your affliction, our brothers and sisters, is our affliction, and it is not hidden from us the violations and injustice that these Kuffar practice towards you. We followed what was happening to you with broken hearts and tearful eyes. We lived through the horror of what you suffer in life and death. Your news has reached us and we learnt of what you have received at the hands of the Buddhist criminals who hate you and Islam. وَمَا نَقَمُوا مِنْهُمْ إِلَّا أَن يُؤْمِنُوا بِاللَّهِ الْعَزِيزِ الْحَمِيدِ “And they resented them only because they believed in Allah, the Exalted in Might, the Praiseworthy.” [Al-Buruj: 8], and it became evident to us their hatred of this religion and their quest to instill hatred and violence to undermine you. They spread terror in your hearts, until you fear visiting your mosques and abandon them for fear of their retaliation, especially after the Easter attacks in April 2019, in which they pointed the finger of accusation at you.

The statement of our 60-year-old sister, Zarina Begum, “We are sitting in our homes, afraid to leave them”, has touched our hearts and it became clear to us the oppression, injustice and fear you are living. But what happens to you – and specifically to your dead who the sanctity of their bodies is violated and are cremated with flimsy pretexts – have torn our hearts and pushed us to work harder to deliver your voices and appeals until the Sri Lankan government stops its decisions that contradict the provisions of our true religion, so we honor our dead – there – by burying them, not by cremating them.

It has reached us what happened to Sister Fatima Reynosa. We ask Allah to accept her with mercy and to bless her children, her husband and all of her family with patience and solace, and sufficient for us is Allah, and He is the Best Disposer of Affairs, HasbunAllahu wa Ni’mal Wakeel, against these criminals who were not content with cremating her, but removing organs from her body. We learned of another Muslim whose body was cremated without being prayed for him, which angered the Muslims there, so they were allowed to pray for another Muslim before his body was also cremated. A policy that does not take into account the provisions of the Islamic religion and ignores its characteristics and rulings.

The authorities have persevered in their violations of you, in life and death, and here it is, under the pretext of limiting the spread of the Covid-19 epidemic, they cremate your dead who have been infected or are suspected of being infected with it as a preventive measure taken by Sri Lanka, doing so without the rest of the world and without the provision of the World Health Organization that allowed the burial of the dead.

We, your brothers and sisters in Hizb ut Tahrir, call on the Sri Lankan government to stop the policy of cremation of Muslims and hand the bodies over to their families so that they may honor them by their burial; praying for them and burying them in their graves. We demand that it treats you well and fairly, so that it will find something to intercede with us on the day the Khilafah (Caliphate) State is established, which will take revenge on everyone who has sought to harm a Muslim man or woman.

We inform you that we share with you what you are in, and we ask Allah to hasten the establishment of our state that will bring us together and will take revenge from all those who offend Islam and Muslims and restore to them their dignity, glory and unity.

From here we turn to the armies of the Ummah and its sincere sons of people of power and support to put their hands and support Hizb ut Tahrir in achieving its goal and establishing the Khilafah (Caliphate), which has become an inevitable realistic necessity to spread peace, security and safety throughout the world that has been afflicted by the existing capitalist system.

We turn to the scholars of the Ummah to take their hand to take the right path of salvation and to bring the world out of darkness to the light of Islam.

We say to you, O who we loved in Allah, be patient like the patience of the family of Yasser, and Allah supports us and supports you over his enemies and the enemies of his religion… Allah refuses except to perfect His Light, although the disbelievers dislike it.

#StopMuslimCremation

#أوقفوا_حرق_موتى_المسلمين

#MüslümanCenazeleriYakmayaSon

Zeinah As-Samit