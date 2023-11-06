A Meeting between the Director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service and the Leadership of the Uzbek State Security Service

The Director of the Foreign Intelligence Service of the Russian Federation, Sergey Naryshkin, held talks with the head of the State Security Service, Abdulsalam Azizov, in Uzbekistan. They discussed “international counterterrorism efforts and the exchange of intelligence information regarding regional and global issues on a wide scale, with particular emphasis on coordinating efforts aimed at enhancing the collective capability to counter contemporary threats,” according to a report from the Foreign Intelligence Service. (Sputnik, 1/11/2023). It is worth noting that the State Security Service did not provide any official information about this visit and meeting. Since this agency has historically been the primary repressive tool in the war against Islam and Muslims during the reign of the tyrant Karimov, it continues to perform this role to this day. However, we should never forget that Russia is the primary beneficiary and exploiter of such suspicious visits and meetings because the war against “terrorism,” as mentioned by Narishkin, primarily targets the Muslims themselves. Despite Russia’s propaganda that America, under the guise of fighting “terrorism,” occupies Muslim lands and demands their resources, causing destruction worldwide, it is not exempt from these actions. Russia may be trying to use this narrative effectively to keep local government agencies, especially the public ones, under its influence as a pretext for the war against “terrorism.” We have seen many times that they constantly cry out in high circles, saying, “There is a real threat of terrorism to Uzbekistan from Afghanistan.” With this, Russia aims to emphasize that regional security can only be guaranteed through its participation, and it alone can be the guarantor in this regard. The most accurate saying is that Russia’s goal in exchanging information and intelligence cooperation is to prevent Western, especially American, infiltration in the region. In this regard, Nikolai Patrushev, the Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, stated: “The West intends to destabilize the situation in Central Asia,” and Russian Special Services have informed the countries of the region regularly about the destructive influence of Anglo-Saxons in this direction.

However, most people did not believe what these wicked colonial powers, especially Russia, said about the “terrorism” threat. It has become evident that they are nothing more than tools for colonizing nations and countries. In reality, Russia greatly fears that Muslims rice in Central Asia, including Uzbekistan, based on Islam and demand to live according to its principles. For this reason, it attempts to persuade the region’s Muslims of something using the West’s fear of the “war on terrorism” to its advantage. But the real threat to our people is Russia itself, as it is our historical enemy. We have not forgotten its heinous crimes, such as invasions, massacres, and genocide committed against Muslims in our region for nearly a century and a half. Furthermore, how can we interpret its current military actions against the lands and people of Ukraine today? And even now, with the assistance of the treacherous government leaders, Russia continues to strengthen its colonial policies in our country day by day. However, the time has come to put an end to this! However, the Mirziyoyev government cannot achieve this unless it gains the trust of the people, respects their beliefs and aspirations, and unites with them as one force. Therefore, the only way to unify our people and turn them into a single force is to return to our religion and spread Islamic teachings and concepts. The sincerity of the oppressed Palestinian people today towards their country and its Islamic sanctities is clear evidence of our words. For this reason, our Muslim people must strive to rid themselves of the current non-Islamic regime that creates the circumstances and opens the doors to many colonial powers trying to enter our country, including Russia, and bring an Islamic system to rule. This is the only path to salvation, and victory comes only from Allah! As Allah says:

[إِنَّ اللَّهَ لَا يُغَيِّرُ مَا بِقَوْمٍ حَتَّىٰ يُغَيِّرُوا مَا بِأَنفُسِهِمْ]

“Indeed, Allah will not change the condition of a people until they change what is in themselves” [Ar-Ra’d:11].

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Uzbekistan

20 Rabi’ II 1445 – Saturday, 4th November 2023

