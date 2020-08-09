Your Delirium Will Not Harm the Idea of ​​the Khilafah, and Your Fabrications Will Not Harm Hizb ut Tahrir

We are closely following the discussions about the Khilafah (Caliphate), which erupted after the return of Hagia Sophia to a mosque after 86 years. Hizb ut Tahrir is mentioned whenever there is talk about the Khilafah (Caliphate). This is the result of a long honorable struggle that our party undertook and is still continuing, since 67 years ago. So whenever Hizb ut Tahrir is mentioned the Khilafah is mentioned and whenever the Khilafah is mentioned Hizb ut Tahrir is mentioned. Mentioning our party in association with the Khilafah as the only solution for the liberation of the Islamic Ummah, is an honour for us.

We thank all the speakers and writers who are objectively expressing their views on Hizb ut Tahrir in these ongoing discussions. On the other hand, we remind those who deviate from objectivity in their speeches and writings by resorting to lies and fabrications of the following matters:

1- We understand that in all your educational life since elementary school you are subjected to brainwashing sessions of the following type of statement: “Ataturk is our liberator and our saviour, and without him this country would not have been and we would not have been, and without him we would all be prisoners in the hands of the enemies …”, you grew up under these conditions. Because it was the only ceiling of success for the secular education system, the enemy of Islam. For the sake of this success, you fostered a great hatred for your history and your Islam in your hearts. Your intellectual horizons narrowed and you could never go beyond your records. You accepted atheism, secularism, democracy, republicanism, and foreign nationalism from the West, you embraced it, and became enemies of the Khilafah, which is the essence of your culture. And now you forget the filthy past of the republic, which was founded with tricks and plots, and you are speaking falsely about the relationship of Hizb ut Tahrir, which has been working in Turkey since 1958 CE in order to re-establish the Islamic Khilafah (Caliphate), with the colonial countries.

You describe it as “green communists” at times, and you consider it “Hezbollah” at times, and sometimes you attribute it to the “Taliban”, then finally you say it is “ISIS”, but you will never succeed. The world is no longer that molded world that you established between high walls and fabricated lies! Muslims today are fully aware of Hizb ut Tahrir’s aim, its method, and its rejection of armed action in establishing the Khilafah; and they know very well its method for change. And for all of this, you can never harm Hizb ut Tahrir with your dirty lies.

2- Since its inception, Hizb ut Tahrir was never an elite marginal group. Marginal means to have positions contrary to society. And the countries in which we live are Islamic lands, and its people, with their Turks, Kurds, Arabs and Circassians, are Muslim people. Islam forms the foundation of its culture. The ideas and rulings carried by Hizb ut Tahrir are pure Islamic ideas and rulings free of every flaw. And the ideas that you carry are foreign ideas of Western origin. If you are looking for the extreme elitist thought, then look at atheism, secularism, secularism and democracy, and if you are talking about a strange marginal elitist entity, then look for it in the (concept of the) republic!

3- The validity of an idea is not measured statistically by the number of people who believe in it. Rather, the correct idea is measured by the extent to which it agrees with the human nature, convinces one’s mind, and is able to give tranquility to one’s heart. The Islamic creed carried by Hizb ut Tahrir and the ideas stemming from this belief are the unique ideas that agree with the instincts and convinces the mind and fill the heart with tranquility. Today, Hizb ut Tahrir, contrary to your disdain and contempt for it, operates in more than forty countries, and conducts its activities through hundreds of thousands of its members. You of all people are the ones who know these events and follow them closely. Also, isn’t targeting these activities is the original goal of all your attacks, out of fear, against the Khilafah and your attempts to tarnish the image of Hizb ut Tahrir?

4- The Khilafah is not a historical entity that arose during the course of historical experiments, and the rights and wrongs that surrounds it, as you state, but rather it is part of the Shariah rulings. By quoting the words of Izmir’s deputy envoy, Seyyid Bey, as your evidence, which he made during the abolition of the Khilafah is nothing but delirium. It is better for you to listen to what the Muslim scholars say about the Khilafah, instead of paying attention to such detailed words made to fit the aim. Imam Abu al-Hasan al-Mawardi says: “The Imamah is made for the succession of the Prophethood in guarding the Deen and the politics of worldly life, and its contract (of appointment) for the one who implements it on the Ummah is unanimously wajib (obligatory).” Imam al-Nawawi said: “And they (the scholars) agreed that it is obligatory for Muslims to appoint a Khaleefah (Caliph).” Imam al-Qurtubi believes that the Khilafah is “one of the pillars of the Deen by which Muslims are established.” Ibn Taymiyyah said: “It must be known that guardianship over the people (i.e., the Khilafah) is one of the greatest obligations of the Deen, but rather neither the Deen nor the Duniya are established except by it”. This is the opinion of the predecessors like Al-Fadhil Ibn A’iyad, Ahmad Ibn Hanbal and others. Thus it is evident that the Khilafah is not a historical entity, but rather is part of the Shariah rulings, and a fact stated by all the respected Muslim scholars.

5- Khilafah means abolishing the artificial borders drawn by the colonial Kuffar in Muslim countries to tear apart the Islamic Ummah, and it means the unity of Muslims who believe in one Lord and one Messenger, and it means the unity of Muslims whom Islam made brothers. Who wouldn’t want this?! Is it possible to think of a Muslim who testifies that Allah is the greatest in prayer five times every day, awaits help from Allah (swt) alone, and invokes Allah (swt) for guidance and affirmation on the Straight Path, but does not want the Khilafah?! If this is the Muslim’s position, then who does not want the Khilafah?! The colonial Kuffar are the ones who definitely do not want the Khilafah. Rulers who collaborate with them and serve them in order to maintain their chairs of power and governance do not want the Khilafah. Writers, academics and hypocrites who see their ignorance as a virtue and eat at the tables of these rulers do not want the Khilafah!

However, they should all know that if the whole world came together, they will not be an obstacle to the establishment of the Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided Caliphate) once again. The Khilafah Rashidah will be established, Allah willing. Allah’s Messenger ﷺ says «ثُمَّ تَكُونُ خِلَافَةً عَلَى مِنْهَاجِ نُبُوَّةٍ» “Then there will be a Khilafah (Caliphate) on the method of Prophethood” [Ahmad].

He who is supported by Allah will not be defeated, for He Almighty is capable of everything Allah (swt) says: كَمْ مِنْ فِئَةٍ قَليلَةٍ غَلَبَتْ فِئَةً كَثيرَةً بِاِذْنِ اللّٰهِ “How many a small company has overcome a large company by permission of Allah.” [Al-Baqara: 249]

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Turkey

Thursday, 09th Dhul Hijjah 1441 AH

30/07/2020 CE

No: 1441 / 16