You reckon them united while their hearts are divided: The United States stabbed France in the back

Australia’s negotiations with the EU on a trade agreement have been postponed as the scandal surrounding Canberra’s decision to cancel its defense contract with Paris escalates.

As noted, in solidarity with France, the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen expressed doubt that the bloc could conclude a trade agreement with Australia.

Australian Commerce Secretary Dan Taehan declined to comment on the role of the defense agreement in delaying negotiations, but confirmed that the 12th round of talks, scheduled for October 12, had been postponed by a month.

Prior to that, France threatened to veto and block the EU free trade agreement with Australia due to the cancellation of the deal. (Source: https://www.pravda.com.ua/rus/news/2021/10/1/7309004/)

Comment:

Australia has pulled back from a 2016 agreement with France to build a conventional submarine fleet, announcing plans to build at least eight nuclear-powered submarines using US and UK technology through the US-UK-Australia Aukus partnership. This decision angered France, prompting it to withdraw its ambassadors from Washington and Canberra. Paris called the cancellation of the agreement “a stab in the back.” French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian accused Australia and the United States of “craftiness”, “serious breach of trust” and “disdain”.

The contract worth 56 billion euros was signed between the countries five years ago.

Australia is now looking forward to the United States supplying nuclear submarines for its naval forces.

This event is another example of the fact that the world superpowers, as well as their satellites, like Australia, despite their ostentatious unity and solidarity, are in fact the worst enemies and rivals for each other.

Numerous summits of NATO, the UN and other international organizations designed to stake out the unity of Western countries in their fight against Islam and the Islamic Ummah are not able to overcome utilitarianism and the philosophy of material interest, which are often manifested in incidents like the interception of the United States from France of arms supplies to Australia.

Often, among Muslims, you can hear the wrong idea that the Islamic Ummah, in the case of establishing its own state, will not withstand the consolidated onslaught of such states as the USA, France, England, Russia and China.

However, in reality, in the case of the emergence of the Caliphate, events will develop according to a different scenario: As soon as a powerful and influential Muslim power appears in the Islamic world, the enemies of this Ummah will immediately begin to try to conclude separate peace agreements with it, putting on the negotiating table various concessions, which in fact will mean treachery towards their allies in the international community and such organizations as NATO. and the UN.

For example, the zionist state will undoubtedly become one of the main bargaining chips of the United States in its relations with the newly emerged Muslim power. We clearly observed examples of such US betrayal of Western allies even before the emergence of the Caliphate in the unilateral withdrawal of American troops from Syria and Afghanistan, which undoubtedly undermined the interests and security of other allies.

Allah Almighty says:

(لَا يُقَاتِلُونَكُمْ جَمِيعًا إِلَّا فِي قُرًى مُّحَصَّنَةٍ أَوْ مِن وَرَاء جُدُرٍ بَأْسُهُمْ بَيْنَهُمْ شَدِيدٌ تَحْسَبُهُمْ جَمِيعًا وَقُلُوبُهُمْ شَتَّى ذَلِكَ بِأَنَّهُمْ قَوْمٌ لَّا يَعْقِلُونَ)

“They will not fight with you together, unless in fortified villagesThey will never fight against you as a body (in an open battlefield); and if they fight against you they will fight only in fortified townships or from behind walls. Intense is their hostility to one another. You reckon them united while their hearts are divided. That is because they are a people devoid of reason.” [TMQ 59:14].

Abu Yusuf Hamzah