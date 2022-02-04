Women’s Campaign on the 101 Hijri Year Anniversary of the Destruction of the Khilafah

The Women’s Section in the Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir Launch an International Campaign:

“The Khilafah: Ensuring Women’s Dignity, Security & Shariah Rights”

Following the fall of the Khilafah (Caliphate), the lives of the women in the region and the lives of Muslim women across the world became blighted with all forms of oppression and injustice, persecution and destitution under man-made systems and regimes which violated their honour, failed to provide them physical and financial security, and cared nothing for their Shariah rights granted by Allah (swt).

There is a path out of this living nightmare that millions of Muslim women are facing across the world, and that is the re-establishment of the imminent Khilafah based upon the method of the Prophethood which the Prophet (saw) described as the guardian and shield of the Muslims. However, there are many fears, doubts and questions today about what such a state would mean for women and their status and rights. Such fears and misgivings are born from centuries old lies, fallacies and attacks from the cradle of the Western colonial governments, writers, media and feminists regarding the treatment of women under Islamic rule, which continue to be peddled today.

So this Rajab, the Women’s Section in the Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir, has launched an international campaign titled: “The Khilafah: Ensuring Women’s Dignity, Security & Shariah Rights” to address these fears, doubts, and questions about the status of women under Islamic rule. The campaign aims to present a clear understanding and vision of what life would genuinely be like for women under the shade of the Khilafah State with regards to their rights, roles and treatment as evidenced by the Islamic texts, and demonstrated by Islamic rule

in the past, away from the orientalist and colonial lies and fantasies.

Dr. Nazreen Nawaz

Director of the Women’s Section of the Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir

Wednesday, 01 Rajab 1443 AH – 02 February 2022 CE