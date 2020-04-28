Without their Guardian, the Muslims are Like Abandoned Orphans during the Coronavirus Disease Crisis

Just as the Coronavirus is particularly devastating in cases of disease in the infirm, its economic harm is particularly devastating in states that are already crushed by colonialist hegemony, such as Pakistan.

Pakistan’s economic losses through Covid-19 are estimated at Rs 1.1 to 1.3 trillion, in an economy which was already placed on the ventilator, through the disease of brutal IMF conditions. There was a surge in unemployment, as factories closed and businesses collapsed, with a sharp reduction in domestic consumption and exports.

Comment:

Rather than taking the bold measures required such as defaulting on debt and rejecting interest payments, which eat up the lion’s share of the budget, Pakistan’s rulers undertook token measures. Like placing a band aid on a deep stab wound, the regime made paltry payments through the Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme for just twelve million families.

Without a guardian, the good Muslims of Pakistan mobilized to help the most vulnerable, as best they could. Many made lists of daily wage labourers and took it upon themselves to collect funds and arrange food rations for them. The generosity was so immediate and widespread that it embarrassed the rulers to undertaking well publicized, token measures to save face. Many who take out Zakah in Ramadhan to increase their reward for its distribution, took Zakah out early to fulfill the immediate need. Many added to Zakah all that they could, their hearts melting at the growing suffering around them. Indeed such conduct embodies the concern for the burdened that RasulAllah ﷺ mentioned as having great reward, «مَنْ نَفَّسَ عَنْ مُؤْمِنٍ كُرْبَةً مِنْ كُرَبِ اَلدُّنْيَا، نَفَّسَ اللَّهُ عَنْهُ كُرْبَةً مِنْ كُرَبِ يَوْمِ الْقِيَامَةِ»‏‏ “Whoever relieves a Muslim of a burden from the burdens of the world, Allah will relieve him of a burden from the burdens on the Day of Judgment.” [Tirmidhi].

Far from deserving scorn and derision, the Muslims of Pakistan again have confirmed the goodness within them towards the needy and suffering. They have confirmed again that they are deserving of rulers like them, caring of the Ummah and restless to look after her affairs. InshaaAllah the time is near when such rulers will arise, at the helm of the Khilafah (Caliphate) on the Method of Prophethood.

Ikhlaq Jehan – Pakistan